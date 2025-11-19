Curaçao Becomes the Smallest Country to Reach a World Cup Four debutants among the 42 teams already qualified, with six spots remaining through playoffs, and many notable returns

Curaçao, a Caribbean nation comprising an island of 155,000 inhabitants and an area of 444km2—slightly smaller than Ibiza—has become the smallest country in the world to reach the final stage of a World Cup, surpassing Iceland's population record in 2022—331,000—and Cape Verde's surface area—4000km2—also debuting in the next edition. "We don't care who we face, let them all come. We've already won the World Cup," exclaimed Curaçao's football federation president, Gilbert Martina.

The qualification came after a historic 0-0 draw in Jamaica, a team that needed a win to claim the spot but failed to break through the defensive wall set by the visitors. This remarkable achievement is a result of the expansion of teams participating in the World Cup—from 32 to 48—as well as the fact that the three hosts belong to the same confederation.

Regarding Curaçao, this country, part of the Antilles archipelago, was a Dutch colony until just 15 years ago when it gained independence to become an autonomous country dependent on the Europeans. They have their own government, although they share a head of state with the Netherlands. All inhabitants hold Dutch passports and enjoy the same rights as European Union citizens.

Interestingly, the 23 players called up were born in European territory, not on the American continent. Their players mainly belong to the Dutch league, although they are present in other countries. Their forward this match, Jurgen Locadia, plays for Intercity, an Alicante-based club in the Segunda RFEF, the fourth tier of Spanish football. He replaced the only Curaçao-born player, Tahith Chong, who belongs to Sheffield United in England's second tier, due to injury.