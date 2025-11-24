CUPRA León, Formentor, and Born Achieve Top Euro NCAP Rating

The CUPRA León, Formentor, and Born have received a 5-star Euro NCAP rating under the stringent 2025 standards.

Canal Motor Monday, 24 November 2025, 09:40 Comenta Share

The CUPRA León, Formentor, and Born have achieved the highest 5-star Euro NCAP rating under the new and more stringent 2025 evaluation standards.

With these results, the three models maintain the highest safety rating and join the CUPRA Tavascan and CUPRA Terramar, which also hold 5 stars in the European organization's tests.

The new protocol introduces more demanding criteria for both occupant protection and the safety of vulnerable road users. To meet these standards, the brand's models incorporate an expanded package of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), new test scenarios, and structural improvements.

The Euro NCAP 2025 protocol strengthens evaluation in four major areas: adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, vulnerable road user safety, and active safety systems. The updates include more realistic pedestrian impact tests, more complex traffic situations at intersections, and an improved biomechanical assessment of potential injuries.

This approach requires manufacturers to adapt both the structural design of vehicles and the operation of electronic assistants, aiming to bring tests closer to real-world scenarios.

To meet these requirements, the CUPRA León and Formentor incorporate an updated set of camera and radar sensors that power advanced driver assistance functions. The revised Front Assist system now integrates intersection assistance, turn scenario detection, and frontal collision prevention strategies in a wider range of situations.

These systems are designed to recognize accident risks and act automatically—through warnings or interventions on brakes and steering—to prevent or at least mitigate the impact consequences when a collision is unavoidable.

Side Impacts and Structural Validation

In addition to electronic assistants, the structural response of the León, Formentor, and Born has been analyzed through virtual side impact tests against poles and on the right side of the vehicle. These tests verify the integrity of the bodywork and the proper functioning of restraint systems (airbags and seatbelts) in particularly severe collisions.

The three models have passed these tests according to the new criteria, confirming the level of protection offered to occupants in side impacts, one of the accident types with the highest risk of serious injuries.

More Protection for Pedestrians and Cyclists

Another reinforced point in 2025 is the protection of vulnerable road users, especially pedestrians and cyclists. Euro NCAP now uses a new leg impactor, capable of more accurately analyzing the forces acting on the femur and tibia in case of a collision, as well as a more comprehensive assessment of cyclist head impact.

The results achieved by the CUPRA León, Formentor, and Born in these areas reflect the efforts made in the design of the front, hood, and other exterior elements to reduce the severity of injuries in case of impact.

In the area of post-accident safety, the three models integrate the eCall emergency call system, which automatically communicates with emergency services in severe accident situations. They also have rescue sheets in all EU languages, documents that facilitate rescue team intervention by indicating the layout of structural elements and key vehicle components.

They have also passed the 2025 vehicle immersion tests, designed to verify that, for a certain period, the electrical systems maintain their essential operation and allow safe exit of occupants in case of water submersion.

Ratings

In the ratings detail, the CUPRA León achieves 88% in adult occupant protection, 86% in child occupant protection, 82% in vulnerable road users, and 77% in safety assists. The CUPRA Formentor scores 91% in adult occupants, 86% in child occupants, 79% in vulnerable users, and 77% in safety assists. Meanwhile, the CUPRA Born reaches 89% in adult occupants, 87% in child occupants, 76% in vulnerable road users, and 76% in safety assists.

With these results, the CUPRA León, Formentor, and Born are positioned in the high range of safety scores within their respective segments according to Euro NCAP, in a scenario where evaluation criteria are increasingly demanding.