José Manuel Cuenca arriving at the Catarroja courts this Wednesday. IVÁN ARLANDIS

Cuenca in Court: 'I Didn't Consider Cancelling Mazón's Lunch at El Ventorro. If I Had Known What Would Happen...

The Chief of Staff of the President of the Generalitat confirms the meeting was arranged days in advance.

Álex Serrano López

Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 14:00

Comenta

José Manuel Cuenca, Chief of Staff to Carlos Mazón, stated on Wednesday that he never considered cancelling the lunch between the President of the Generalitat and journalist Maribel Vilaplana at El Ventorro, despite the red alert being active from early morning (Mazón had told his ministers to 'stay alert'). In response to questions from the prosecution, Cuenca expressed regret for not doing so: 'If I had known what was going to happen...'.

Cuenca answered questions from the prosecution and the judge in Catarroja, who has been investigating the case since 9:30 a.m. In response to Clara Colomer's questions, he explained that the lunch was arranged 'in advance' after being informed, although he did not specify by whom, that it had been decided to take place that day. It is worth noting that Mazón had no other engagements and personally went on a private trip to Xàtiva and Benigànim after midday.

When asked if he considered cancelling the meeting, given the situation in the Plana de Utiel-Requena and La Ribera and the meteorological and hydrological alerts issued throughout that long morning, he said no, but hinted: 'If I had known what was going to happen...'.

