The event took place at facilities provided by Landl Formación. TA

Red Cross and Brandty Boost Employment in Alicante with Training Day

14 companies from the province interviewed 22 students as part of the initiative

P.S.

Alicante

Monday, 10 November 2025, 11:15

Cruz Roja and consultancy firm Brandty jointly organised a training day to boost employability in Alicante. Fourteen companies from the province participated in the initiative, interviewing 22 students through direct contact between participants and recruitment managers.

The event was held last Friday to mark the completion of training in Digital Administration (advanced Excel, ERP, SAP, document management, and administrative task automation). Under the name Speed Job Dating, participants enhanced their communication skills to generate interest from recruiters.

"Bringing talent closer to companies is part of Brandty's mission, so participating in organising such an event is very rewarding for us. It is a way to promote the employability of groups facing greater challenges while facilitating access to qualified and motivated profiles for administrative roles to leading companies in their sector," stated Cristina Mulero, CEO of Brandty.

Training in AI

During the event's opening, Brandty conducted the workshop "Artificial Intelligence and Employability," focusing on providing practical information about the opportunities new technologies offer in job search and recruitment processes.

This joint action, held at facilities generously provided by Landl Formación, reinforces the commitment of the Red Cross to improving employability and social inclusion, and of Brandty to talent development and promoting values in the professional sphere. Participating companies included Dekra Empleo, Medifer, Kaola Bay, Aludium, Vilmorin Mikado, Grupo Azarbe, Grupo Sala Hnos., Hidroten, Serigrafic, Facephi, Ecocero, Blinker, and Benigar.

