Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Juanfran Pérez Llorca, nuevo presidente de la Generalitat Valenciana
Cristiano Ronaldo and Ilia Topuria. Agencias

Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Forces with Topuria

The Portuguese forward of Al Nassr becomes a shareholder of WOW FC

C. P. S.

Madrid

Thursday, 27 November 2025, 17:05

Comenta

Two of the most media-impactful athletes join forces, marking a milestone in the history of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Cristiano Ronaldo has become a shareholder of WOW FC, the leading MMA company in Spain.

"MMA represents values I truly believe in: discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence. WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I am proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation," stated the Al Nassr forward, announcing an alliance set to mark a turning point in this discipline.

WOW FC has experienced explosive growth across all demographic segments, with event attendance increasing by more than 400% year on year and ticket sales consistently exceeding 5,000 spectators per show, according to the company, which has Ilia Topuria as its most visible face. International distribution has brought WOW events to over 170 countries, "establishing the organisation as one of the most dynamic emerging forces in combat sports," it highlights.

The addition of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world's most popular athletes, will help accelerate WOW's global expansion and strengthen its mission to make MMA a mainstream cultural movement in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and other territories.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Estos son los festivos locales en Alicante del calendario laboral 2026
  2. 2 Arranca la contratación para construir 220 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial en la ciudad de Alicante
  3. 3 Persecución en el centro de Alicante: echa a correr tras asaltar a una mujer y deja por el camino un rastro de billetes
  4. 4 Alicante advierte: los conciertos en Multiespacio Rabasa podrían no celebrarse
  5. 5 Alicante ya tiene nuevo vecino: Papá Noel aterriza y monta su casa más mágica
  6. 6 Los Bib Gourmand que arrasan en Alicante: estos son los restaurantes Michelin a buen precio
  7. 7 Sanidad recomienda el uso de mascarillas en centros de salud y hospitales ante el aumento de los contagios
  8. 8 Así es el exclusivo reservado de El Ventorro donde Mazón y Vilaplana comieron un menú de 165 euros
  9. 9 Condenan a prisión a un abuelo por abusar sexualmente durante seis años de su nieta en Alicante
  10. 10 EN DIRECTO | Vox confirma que votará a Pérez Llorca como presidente de la Generalitat Valenciana

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Forces with Topuria

Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Forces with Topuria