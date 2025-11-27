Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Forces with Topuria

C. P. S. Madrid Thursday, 27 November 2025, 17:05 Comenta Share

Two of the most media-impactful athletes join forces, marking a milestone in the history of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Cristiano Ronaldo has become a shareholder of WOW FC, the leading MMA company in Spain.

"MMA represents values I truly believe in: discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence. WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I am proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation," stated the Al Nassr forward, announcing an alliance set to mark a turning point in this discipline.

WOW FC has experienced explosive growth across all demographic segments, with event attendance increasing by more than 400% year on year and ticket sales consistently exceeding 5,000 spectators per show, according to the company, which has Ilia Topuria as its most visible face. International distribution has brought WOW events to over 170 countries, "establishing the organisation as one of the most dynamic emerging forces in combat sports," it highlights.

The addition of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world's most popular athletes, will help accelerate WOW's global expansion and strengthen its mission to make MMA a mainstream cultural movement in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and other territories.