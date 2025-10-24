Low-Cost Fuel Stations Could Account for 71% of Spain

Juan Roig Valor Friday, 24 October 2025, 12:05 Comenta Share

It is rare nowadays to find a service station where an attendant fills the fuel tank for the customer. Now, those with staff to handle transactions seem destined to disappear.

The Spanish Association of Automatic Service Stations (AESAE) has just released its sector report for 2025, highlighting a reality: automatic fuel stations, also known as 'low-cost', have become an increasingly attractive option in the market.

Currently, these types of service stations already occupy 29% of the market in Spain, with 3,477 operational points, marking a 294% growth since 2019 when they began to gain popularity. The major boom occurred during the pandemic, as people were reluctant to have human contact, making automation a valued feature.

According to AESAE President Manuel Jiménez, the trend has advanced since then: "Consumers have normalized the use of these stations and perceive them as a natural part of the supply network. What was considered novel in 2020 is now a well-established standard."

Jiménez points out that Spain is particularly price-sensitive, and the emergence of automatic service stations has highlighted a reality: traditional stations cannot compete with the competitive prices. Faced with this situation, they have two options: either close down or adapt to automatic payments, something increasingly common in traditional stations.

Territorial analysis shows uneven penetration, but the expansion trend is clear. Andalusia leads in total volume with 745 ESA (+89% compared to 2023), followed by Catalonia (534, +19%) and the Valencian Community (482, +35%). In relative terms, the Canary Islands show the highest growth, multiplying their network fivefold to reach 154 stations (+431%).

Navarre (from 24 to 101, +321%), Castilla-La Mancha (263, +105%), and the Region of Murcia (139, +120%) also stand out. On the opposite side, the Balearic Islands reduced their network from 24 to 13 stations (-46%), while Madrid and Catalonia, despite having significant market weight, show more moderate increases (+24% and +19%).

The biggest challenge automatic stations face is the widespread perception that their fuel is of lower quality, allowing them to reduce prices. According to Jiménez, this is false: "How is it possible that something with almost 30% of the market does so with a low-quality product?"

Our duty here is to highlight the flaw in this logic, as the quality of a product does not determine its market penetration, especially when price is a key factor in decision-making.

Nevertheless, the president of the organization emphasized that "we are witnessing a structural change in the fuel market. Automatic stations have proven to be efficient, competitive, and sustainable and will continue to consolidate to shape the future of the sector."

Based on data from other countries with a higher presence of these dispensers – according to AESAE, penetration is between 65% and 75% – the association estimates that a 71% market share could be reached in Spain.