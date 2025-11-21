Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Lighting of the decorative tapestry at El Corte Inglés.
Lighting of the decorative tapestry at El Corte Inglés. Miriam Gil Albert

El Corte Inglés Embraces Christmas

A spectacular tapestry of over 1,500 m² and 200,000 LED lights illuminate the Maisonnave centre

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Friday, 21 November 2025, 20:30

Comenta

El Corte Inglés has joined the rest of Alicante in welcoming Christmas with the lighting of its Maisonnave shopping centres. In a very special event, children from the Paediatric Oncology Unit were given the honour of pressing the button that officially lights up Christmas, illuminating the centre's facades.

The event was a spectacle, featuring a musical prelude by the children of the Musiquetos choir from the Maristas School in Alicante, led by their musical director, Álex Huertas. They performed carols and traditional Christmas music while a story was narrated to the rhythm of music, creating an atmosphere filled with emotion and Christmas spirit.

The lighting revealed a spectacular tapestry of over 1,500 m² of facade and 200,000 LED lights, as well as canopies adorned with a cascade of 300 garlands and more than half a million lights.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un coche vuelca en un punto de Alicante cuya peligrosidad ya había sido advertida por los vecinos
  2. 2 La Aemet vuelve a activar la alerta amarilla en Alicante: lista de municipios con aviso
  3. 3 Desafío de la Cámara de Comercio al Ayuntamiento de Alicante a cuenta de la nueva sede en Panoramis
  4. 4 Cambios en casi 30 paradas del autobús de Alicante: nuevos recorridos y ajustes en varias líneas por una carrera
  5. 5 Alicante y Valencia estarán conectadas en 50 minutos por Alta Velocidad durante 2027
  6. 6 Beto Company: «Vamos a ser el Hércules de las cero excusas, hay que mandar siempre»
  7. 7 Detenida en Alicante una gestora que desvió 800.000 euros de los planes de ahorro de una treintena de asegurados: así vació sus cuentas
  8. 8 Choque térmico en Alicante: la provincia pasa de -2,4 grados a doce en apenas 16 kilómetros
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este jueves 20 de noviembre en Alicante
  10. 10 Silencio en estas calles: mapa de la nueva ZAS en el casco antiguo de Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante El Corte Inglés Embraces Christmas