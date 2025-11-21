El Corte Inglés Embraces Christmas

Todo Alicante Alicante Friday, 21 November 2025, 20:30 Comenta Share

El Corte Inglés has joined the rest of Alicante in welcoming Christmas with the lighting of its Maisonnave shopping centres. In a very special event, children from the Paediatric Oncology Unit were given the honour of pressing the button that officially lights up Christmas, illuminating the centre's facades.

The event was a spectacle, featuring a musical prelude by the children of the Musiquetos choir from the Maristas School in Alicante, led by their musical director, Álex Huertas. They performed carols and traditional Christmas music while a story was narrated to the rhythm of music, creating an atmosphere filled with emotion and Christmas spirit.

The lighting revealed a spectacular tapestry of over 1,500 m² of facade and 200,000 LED lights, as well as canopies adorned with a cascade of 300 garlands and more than half a million lights.