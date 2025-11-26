Correos Sells New DGT V16 Beacon in Alicante: How Much Does It Cost? The postal company states that the devices are approved and have data coverage until 2038.

New V16 beacons are also sold at Correos. The postal company has made these DGT devices available for purchase, which will be mandatory for driving on roads in Alicante and Spain from January 2026.

Correos states that the V16 beacons available in 2,380 postal offices across Spain and on their 'marketplace' are approved and have data coverage until 2038. Additionally, they can be purchased through their rural postmen.

They explain that on January 1st, the Royal Decree 1030/2022 will come into effect, mandating the replacement of current emergency triangles with the new V16 beacons, which are connected and approved by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

Therefore, the V16 beacons sold at Correos offices in Alicante are approved by the DGT, to meet pre-signalling objectives and be geolocatable.

The price of the V16 beacons at Correos offices, on their 'marketplace', and through their rural postmen is 59.90 euros. They are equipped with connectivity to DGT3.0.

Where to carry the beacon?

The new devices should be carried in the vehicle's glove compartment. It is a small yellow luminous device, equipped with connectivity, that should be placed on the vehicle's roof to indicate it has been immobilised.

These devices emit a 360º high-intensity light intermittently and continuously for about 30 minutes and must have a battery with a lifespan of at least 18 months. Additionally, they feature a real-time geolocation system that incorporates a personalised IMEI in each V16 beacon.

Thus, in case of breakdown or accident, it can be activated in seconds and will connect to the DGT 3.0 platform to transmit its location in real-time and alert other road users of the emergency situation via the light signal.