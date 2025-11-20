COP30 Evacuates Negotiation Pavilion Due to Fire Power supply cut in part of the building; UN security personnel form a cordon to prevent re-entry into the pavilion

The Climate Summit (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, has evacuated the Blue Zone, the pavilion where diplomatic negotiations take place, due to a fire, according to the Brazilian media outlet O Globo. According to the Minister of Tourism, Celso Sabino, no injuries have been reported.

The power supply has been cut in part of the building, and UN security personnel have formed a cordon to prevent people from re-entering the pavilion. Sources from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) have informed that the entire Spanish delegation and the journalists accompanying them at the time are safe.

The fire occurred at 14:10 and started just a few meters from the offices of the country delegations, very close to the Spanish office.