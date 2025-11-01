Considering a Camper Trip Across Europe? Top Destinations and Their Regulations

N. S. Saturday, 1 November 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

Travelling in autumn offers greater flexibility and comfort, with lower prices and quieter roads. European destinations in the off-season are booming. CamperDays makes every motorhome journey authentic and hassle-free, operating in over 20 cities across Europe. This season, when brown hues fill the landscapes, "allows you to explore at your own pace, enjoy less crowded places, and immerse yourself in the culture, gastronomy, and nature of each region," explains Adriana Neves, the company's marketing manager.

Firstly, autumn is the season that best defines German Bavaria. Munich, the state's capital, combines tradition and history with innovation and modernity, and is located near the German and Austrian Alps, making it an ideal starting point for exploring the region by motorhome. The city boasts historic buildings rebuilt after the wars, such as the Neues Rathaus in Marienplatz, and iconic markets like Viktualienmarkt, where you can enjoy local cuisine. Additionally, Munich hosts the world-famous Oktoberfest, filling the city with life and visitors.

From the city, Bavaria's beech and oak forests turn red and gold, and the alpine lakes reflect the soft light of the season. Scenic roads, castles like Neuschwanstein, and traditional villages make this journey a true fairytale postcard. For those seeking accommodation, notable campsites include Jugendübernachtungscamp THE TENT and Camping Schliersee, both ideal for combining comfort and contact with Bavarian nature.

Italy's heart also beats strongly in autumn. Florence, the Renaissance jewel of the region, offers cobbled streets, impressive artworks and architecture, and palpable history at every corner. The birthplace of geniuses in painting, sculpture, and science, Florence leaves visitors speechless with its Duomo, iconic bridges, and fascinating legends. Renting a motorhome in Florence allows you to explore the city and discover Tuscany with complete freedom.

Beyond the well-known spots, Florence has hidden gems at every corner. The Palazzo Vecchio, former residence of the Medici family, houses the impressive Sala del Cinquecento with sculptures by Michelangelo and frescoes by Giorgio Vasari. The Boboli Gardens, next to the Pitti Palace, combine nature and Renaissance art, including the curious Grotta di Buontalenti, an artificial cave commissioned by Francesco I de' Medici. For unforgettable panoramic views, the Church of San Miniato al Monte, situated on a hill, offers frescoes and spectacular Romanesque architecture.

The Tuscan hills are painted in warm tones, and the vineyards in harvest, medieval villages, and castles hidden among hills create dreamlike landscapes. You can taste local cuisine, visit traditional wineries, and explore nearby cities like Pisa with its famous leaning tower, or the Italian coast through Livorno and La Spezia. For accommodation, notable options include Camping Falterona and Agricampeggio Madonna di Pogi.

Thirdly, if you're touring Norway by motorhome, Oslo is a must-stop. The Norwegian capital is as tidy and orderly as it is beautiful. Its central area was rebuilt after a fire and rose from the ashes alongside the Akershus Fortress, a castle located on the fjord's shores and next to the city's harbour.

Oslo is a manageable city in size, perfect for exploring by motorhome, and offers countless places and monuments to discover. From the Viking Ship Museum to Vigeland Park, the capital combines history, art, and urban life. But beyond the city, the surroundings offer spectacular natural routes. The Oslomarka region, with its forests and lakes, turns red, orange, and gold in autumn, creating ideal trails for hikes and camper getaways.

If you venture beyond Oslo, Norway offers fascinating sites like Trondheim, a city rebuilt after a fire centuries ago, where the Nidaros Cathedral, the northernmost medieval cathedral in the world, stands out. Norway's Golden Route, near Trondheim, allows you to discover over 20 destinations with unique gastronomic experiences and visits to traditional farms. The mining town of Røros, with colourful wooden houses and ancient copper mines, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Nearby is Jutulhogget, the largest canyon in northern Europe.

Autumn transforms the landscapes of eastern Norway into a spectacle of colours and serenity. For accommodation, there are several camping options around Oslo, such as Homannsberget Camping and Utne Camping, allowing you to enjoy nature close to the capital and the freedom to explore the region by motorhome.