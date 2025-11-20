Key Considerations for Choosing a Car Seat

N. S. Thursday, 20 November 2025, 09:05 Comenta Share

Choosing a child restraint system (CRS) can be a daunting task. The market offers a wide range of options, and not all car seats are equally suitable. It is crucial to remember that children must travel safely, and CRS can reduce the risk of death by 70% and serious injuries by 90%, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). For these systems to be effective, they must be the correct ones and used properly.

Therefore, Norauto has outlined a series of priorities to consider when selecting a car seat. The top priority: compliance with the European regulation R-129 (i-Size). From 1 September 2024, the sale of seats approved under the ECE R44/04 standard will be prohibited. The approval label must indicate the type of regulation, recommended height and weight, the country of certification (e.g., E4 for Europe and the Netherlands), and the serial number. This approval confirms that the seat has successfully passed the relevant frontal, rear, and side impact tests.

Adapted to the child's height. Not all child restraint systems are suitable for all ages. The seat should be chosen based on the child's height to ensure optimal support according to their needs. A newborn is not the same as a 5-year-old child. The seat should be changed as the child grows. Norauto suggests that a good indicator for changing the model is if the child's head protrudes from the headrest in its highest position.

Thirdly, rear-facing is better. Babies should travel in a rear-facing position at least until 15 months. However, it is advisable for them to remain in this position for as long as possible. Some i-Size seats can be used rear-facing until the child reaches 105 cm in height, approximately equivalent to 4 years of age.

Also with ISOFIX system: safer and easier to install. The i-Size standard requires that baby or young children's seats be installed using the ISOFIX system. This ensures the seat is directly anchored to the vehicle's chassis, preventing installation errors. It is important to note that an additional ISOFIX base may sometimes be needed to install a baby seat with this anchoring system.

If the car does not have the ISOFIX system, a car seat that can be correctly installed with the seat belt must be chosen. In this case, the manufacturer's instructions should be followed at all times to avoid installation and securing errors. It is also essential to check compatibility with the vehicle beforehand.

Moreover, comfort and maintenance are very important. The child will spend a lot of time sitting in the seat, so it should have ergonomic padding and good ventilation. A washable cover is also recommended.

Similarly, avoid buying second-hand seats without knowing their history. The best option is to opt for a new CRS. Even the slightest impact can affect the structure and effectiveness of the car seat. Additionally, time also directly affects its components, which suffer greater deterioration. In fact, they have a limited lifespan, generally between 6 and 10 years from manufacture. Plastic and other materials can deteriorate over time, even if they have not been impacted.

Not all seats are compatible with all car models. It is essential to ensure that the CRS fits correctly in the vehicle, especially if it is a model with limited space or a particular seat design. In stores like Norauto, it is possible to test the seat in the car before purchasing. A seat that is easy to install and adjust also reduces the risk of errors. Look for models with clear instructions, visual indicators of correct installation, and intuitive mechanisms for adjusting harnesses and headrests.