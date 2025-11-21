A Concert by Gisela to Light Up Christmas in Benidorm The city will open the Christmas House, activate the artistic lighting, and inaugurate the Christmas Square on November 29

Benidorm is all set to officially welcome Christmas. On Saturday, November 29, the city will celebrate the inauguration of the Christmas programme and the traditional lighting of the artistic decorations with a grand spectacle of lights, sound, and music featuring singer Gisela as the guest artist at the Christmas Square. This was announced by the mayor, Toni Pérez, and the councillor for Festivities, Mariló Cebreros, during the presentation of the 'Beninadal 2025' programme.

Pérez highlighted that, once again, Benidorm offers "a wide Christmas programme, especially focused on making the little ones happy," which will extend for more than a month "for the enjoyment of both residents and visitors during these special dates."

The events will begin at 6:00 PM with the opening of the Christmas House, located at the Casa Museu de l'Hort de Colón. A representative of Santa Claus will also be there to start collecting the first letters from the children of Benidorm and the entire Marina Baixa.

An hour later, at 7:00 PM, the city will experience one of the most anticipated moments: the lighting of the artistic decorations, centred at the Plaza de SS. MM. Reyes de España. There, Gisela will offer a special performance prepared for this inaugural day.

The 'Beninadal 2025' will include children's shows, theatre performances, music, dance, mechanical attractions, an ice rink, exhibitions, and a complete Christmas market. The Christmas Square will once again become the main family meeting point throughout the festivities.

Additionally, the city will again feature two nativity scenes. One, the monumental, located at the Plaza de SS. MM. Reyes de España, and the other, the traditional one by the Cultural Recreational Association La Barqueta, at its headquarters on Tomás Ortuño Street. Both can be visited from December 6 to January 6, with free admission.

Benidorm will again welcome a representative of Santa Claus on November 29 and 30, as well as on December 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23, from 12 to 2 PM and from 6 to 8 PM.

Meanwhile, the Royal Postman will be at the Christmas Square from January 2 to 4 at 6:00 PM to collect the children's letters before the arrival of the Three Wise Men.

From January 2 to 5, the Kings' Camp will be set up in the Town Hall gardens, which can be visited before the much-anticipated Grand Parade on January 5, one of the major events of the local Christmas calendar.

The Department of Culture will add several parallel activities to be held at the Cultural Centre auditorium. Among them are the magic show Goosebumps by Magician Hugo on December 26; the children's show Coco. The Musical on December 27, with two sessions; and the traditional New Year's Concert by the Benidorm Musical Union and soprano Pepi Lloret.

The mayor concluded by inviting residents and visitors to "experience Christmas in Benidorm with joy, excitement, and the enthusiasm of the little ones," with a programme designed for the city to "once again become a great space of magic and togetherness during these dates."