Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Elche activa un megaoperativo contra el frío para proteger a las personas sin hogar
Toni Pérez and Mariló Cebreros during the presentation of Beninadal TA

A Concert by Gisela to Light Up Christmas in Benidorm

The city will open the Christmas House, activate the artistic lighting, and inaugurate the Christmas Square on November 29

Nicolás Van Looy

Benidorm

Friday, 21 November 2025, 14:55

Comenta

Benidorm is all set to officially welcome Christmas. On Saturday, November 29, the city will celebrate the inauguration of the Christmas programme and the traditional lighting of the artistic decorations with a grand spectacle of lights, sound, and music featuring singer Gisela as the guest artist at the Christmas Square. This was announced by the mayor, Toni Pérez, and the councillor for Festivities, Mariló Cebreros, during the presentation of the 'Beninadal 2025' programme.

Pérez highlighted that, once again, Benidorm offers "a wide Christmas programme, especially focused on making the little ones happy," which will extend for more than a month "for the enjoyment of both residents and visitors during these special dates."

The events will begin at 6:00 PM with the opening of the Christmas House, located at the Casa Museu de l'Hort de Colón. A representative of Santa Claus will also be there to start collecting the first letters from the children of Benidorm and the entire Marina Baixa.

An hour later, at 7:00 PM, the city will experience one of the most anticipated moments: the lighting of the artistic decorations, centred at the Plaza de SS. MM. Reyes de España. There, Gisela will offer a special performance prepared for this inaugural day.

The 'Beninadal 2025' will include children's shows, theatre performances, music, dance, mechanical attractions, an ice rink, exhibitions, and a complete Christmas market. The Christmas Square will once again become the main family meeting point throughout the festivities.

Additionally, the city will again feature two nativity scenes. One, the monumental, located at the Plaza de SS. MM. Reyes de España, and the other, the traditional one by the Cultural Recreational Association La Barqueta, at its headquarters on Tomás Ortuño Street. Both can be visited from December 6 to January 6, with free admission.

Benidorm will again welcome a representative of Santa Claus on November 29 and 30, as well as on December 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23, from 12 to 2 PM and from 6 to 8 PM.

Meanwhile, the Royal Postman will be at the Christmas Square from January 2 to 4 at 6:00 PM to collect the children's letters before the arrival of the Three Wise Men.

From January 2 to 5, the Kings' Camp will be set up in the Town Hall gardens, which can be visited before the much-anticipated Grand Parade on January 5, one of the major events of the local Christmas calendar.

The Department of Culture will add several parallel activities to be held at the Cultural Centre auditorium. Among them are the magic show Goosebumps by Magician Hugo on December 26; the children's show Coco. The Musical on December 27, with two sessions; and the traditional New Year's Concert by the Benidorm Musical Union and soprano Pepi Lloret.

The mayor concluded by inviting residents and visitors to "experience Christmas in Benidorm with joy, excitement, and the enthusiasm of the little ones," with a programme designed for the city to "once again become a great space of magic and togetherness during these dates."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un coche vuelca en un punto de Alicante cuya peligrosidad ya había sido advertida por los vecinos
  2. 2 Alicante y Valencia estarán conectadas en 50 minutos por Alta Velocidad durante 2027
  3. 3 Beto Company: «Vamos a ser el Hércules de las cero excusas, hay que mandar siempre»
  4. 4 Desafío de la Cámara de Comercio al Ayuntamiento de Alicante a cuenta de la nueva sede en Panoramis
  5. 5 La Aemet vuelve a activar la alerta amarilla en Alicante: lista de municipios con aviso
  6. 6 Vídeo: los bomberos sofocan el incendio de un barco en un puerto alicantino
  7. 7 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este jueves 20 de noviembre en Alicante
  8. 8 Estos son los premiados en la Noche de la Economía Alicantina
  9. 9 La masa de aire ártico trae el invierno antes de tiempo a Alicante con temperaturas bajo cero en el interior
  10. 10 Cae en Elche una célula que llegaba desde el extranjero en binomios, vaciaba casas y abandonaba España

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante A Concert by Gisela to Light Up Christmas in Benidorm

A Concert by Gisela to Light Up Christmas in Benidorm