Completion of Improvement Works at Monóvar Municipal Market with an Investment of 11,700 Euros The initiatives have modernised the facilities, enhanced energy efficiency, and expanded services for traders and visitors.

Ismael Martinez Monóvar Friday, 7 November 2025, 13:55

The Monóvar Municipal Market continues its modernisation process thanks to a new investment aimed at improving its facilities and providing better service to both traders and customers. The completed works have involved a total investment of 11,698.96 euros, jointly funded by the Monóvar Town Council and the Alicante Provincial Council.

The works included the refurbishment of the fishmonger stall and the partial renovation of the interior drainage system of the adjacent stall, where issues with the silent trap causing unpleasant odours were resolved. Additionally, two doors of the refrigeration chambers were replaced, with hinges, seals, and opening mechanisms repaired to prevent cold loss and improve energy efficiency.

Furthermore, two old spaces were enclosed with plasterboard to create a new storage area, and a Wi-Fi point was installed in the first-floor café to offer free connection to market customers.

The Market Councillor, María Amparo Maestre, stated that "these interventions reflect the commitment to continue investing in the Municipal Market, improving conditions and adapting it to current needs, both in terms of hygiene and energy efficiency, as well as services for the public."

With these actions, the Monóvar Municipal Market strengthens its role as a key commercial space and an essential meeting point in the daily life of the town.