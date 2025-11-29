Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The castle ring road reopens to traffic with remnants of construction in the centre. Miriam Gil Albert

Completion of Alicante's Castle Ring Road Works: All Four Lanes Reopen to Traffic

Vazquez de Mella Street has faced restrictions since July due to sanitation network works

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Saturday, 29 November 2025, 12:00

Comenta

Alicante has resumed traffic flow on one of the city's busiest roads this Friday. The Santa Bárbara Castle ring road reopened to traffic on 28th November, marking the end of one of the longest and most significant traffic disruptions of the year in Alicante. The road, which connects Denia Avenue with Alfonso el Sabio, had been affected since mid-July due to urban sanitation renewal works on Vázquez de Mella Street. This weekend, normalcy has returned after months of restrictions, alternating routes, and reduced lanes.

The closure began on 17th July with the removal of the median dividing the roadway, initiating the major summer traffic cut. On that day, cones occupied the section between the city centre access and the Marq roundabout, leading to a first phase marked by the removal of central lanes in both directions. An initial delay in processing one of the documents forced a four-day postponement of the work's start, although the incident did not alter the overall plan.

The street reopened to traffic. Miriam Gil Albert

From there, traffic was limited to the lanes closest to the facades while Aguas de Alicante undertook the renewal of the pipelines, a project that extended throughout the summer and reached its final phase this autumn. The restrictions also affected streets leading into Vázquez de Mella, including Torres Quevedo, García Gutiérrez, Indalecio Prieto, and Doctor Sapena, which experienced diversions and temporary passage alterations.

End of works that have shaped the area's mobility

With the reopening on 28th November, residents and businesses regain normalcy ahead of the Christmas campaign, bidding farewell to months of traffic restrictions. Drivers also finally resume regular circulation on one of the main routes towards the Castle and the Marq area, as well as public transport, which has one of its main access points to the centre on this road.

Follow TODO Alicante's channel on WhatsApp

The works have modernised the sanitation network and prepared the route for future mobility improvement projects in the area. Initially scheduled to finish by 30th September, they were delayed by over two months.

Normalcy thus returns to the Castle ring road after more than four months during which traffic was affected by machinery, trenches, and temporary detours. From today, the road resumes operation with all lanes open and without restrictions.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 De Aspe a Barcelona: cae la infraestructura que lanzaba millones de llamadas y SMS al día para redes criminales
  2. 2 ¿Qué leyendas del Hércules acuden este sábado al homenaje a Delibasic?
  3. 3 Accidente múltiple en Biar: un coche en llamas y diversos heridos
  4. 4 Planes de Navidad con niños en Alicante: todas las actividades para este fin de semana con sus horarios
  5. 5 Así es el nuevo plan de choque de limpieza de Alicante: barrios afectados y nuevos medios
  6. 6 Capturan en Benidorm a un policía colombiano corrupto huido de su país tras robar 850 millones de pesos
  7. 7 Así emerge la Ciudad de la Justicia de Alicante: un imponente palacio de cristal que ya impresiona
  8. 8 Pérez Llorca ya es exalcalde tras «diez años estando al lado de un pueblo»
  9. 9 Alicante se queda sin mesas para Navidad
  10. 10 TCAE de Alicante exigen una subida salarial: «Nos infravaloran y encima asumimos tareas que no nos pertenecen»

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Completion of Alicante's Castle Ring Road Works: All Four Lanes Reopen to Traffic

Completion of Alicante&#039;s Castle Ring Road Works: All Four Lanes Reopen to Traffic