Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente El 'drama presupuestario' de Alicante se convierte en un culebrón: PP y PSOE se lanzan comunicados como si fueran capítulos en 'streaming'
Two of the three founders of the startup in their laboratory at UMH. UMH

A Company from UMH's Scientific Park Recognised at Madrid's 'Jóvenes Mashumanos' Awards

The biotechnology startup, Oscillum, has been honoured for its socially impactful entrepreneurial project for cities.

O. B.

Elche

Friday, 21 November 2025, 13:20

Comenta

Oscillum, a company from the Scientific Park of Miguel Hernández University (PCUMH) in Elche, has recently been recognised at the 'Jóvenes Máshumano 2025' awards. Specifically, this company received the special award granted by the Madrid City Council for its 'socially impactful entrepreneurial project for cities'.

The award ceremony took place in Madrid, attended by the startup's co-founder, Luis Chimeno.

Oscillum is a company that provides biotechnological solutions for active and intelligent packaging in sectors such as Food, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics.

The 'Jóvenes Máshumano' awards acknowledge the innovation of companies led by entrepreneurs under 35 who have developed projects aimed at building a more just, equitable, and sustainable society through innovation and action.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un coche vuelca en un punto de Alicante cuya peligrosidad ya había sido advertida por los vecinos
  2. 2 Alicante y Valencia estarán conectadas en 50 minutos por Alta Velocidad durante 2027
  3. 3 Beto Company: «Vamos a ser el Hércules de las cero excusas, hay que mandar siempre»
  4. 4 Desafío de la Cámara de Comercio al Ayuntamiento de Alicante a cuenta de la nueva sede en Panoramis
  5. 5 Vídeo: los bomberos sofocan el incendio de un barco en un puerto alicantino
  6. 6 El Supremo condena al fiscal general del Estado por revelación de secretos
  7. 7 La Aemet vuelve a activar la alerta amarilla en Alicante: lista de municipios con aviso
  8. 8 Un clan familiar con todo un catálogo de delitos: cultivos de marihuana, armas de guerra y animales maltratados
  9. 9 El ejército de ángeles custodios de la Navidad aterriza en Alicante
  10. 10 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este jueves 20 de noviembre en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante A Company from UMH's Scientific Park Recognised at Madrid's 'Jóvenes Mashumanos' Awards

A Company from UMH&#039;s Scientific Park Recognised at Madrid&#039;s &#039;Jóvenes Mashumanos&#039; Awards