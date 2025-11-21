A Company from UMH's Scientific Park Recognised at Madrid's 'Jóvenes Mashumanos' Awards The biotechnology startup, Oscillum, has been honoured for its socially impactful entrepreneurial project for cities.

Two of the three founders of the startup in their laboratory at UMH.

O. B. Elche Friday, 21 November 2025, 13:20

Oscillum, a company from the Scientific Park of Miguel Hernández University (PCUMH) in Elche, has recently been recognised at the 'Jóvenes Máshumano 2025' awards. Specifically, this company received the special award granted by the Madrid City Council for its 'socially impactful entrepreneurial project for cities'.

The award ceremony took place in Madrid, attended by the startup's co-founder, Luis Chimeno.

Oscillum is a company that provides biotechnological solutions for active and intelligent packaging in sectors such as Food, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics.

The 'Jóvenes Máshumano' awards acknowledge the innovation of companies led by entrepreneurs under 35 who have developed projects aimed at building a more just, equitable, and sustainable society through innovation and action.