Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete

Commitment, Unity, and Dialogue

47 Years of the Spanish Constitution

Toni Pérez. Presidente de la Diputación de Alicante

Saturday, 6 December 2025, 10:10

Comenta

In these times of rapid transformation, political, social, economic, and technological realities are changing at an unprecedented pace, leaving little room for adaptation. The future is more present than ever, and in this context of upheaval, it is necessary and urgent to remember the foundation that sustains our coexistence: the Spanish Constitution of 1978.

Our Magna Carta is not merely a legal text; it is the most significant civil pact we have constructed as a society, an agreement that allowed us to overcome decades of division and open the door to a period of unprecedented freedoms and progress in our recent history.

The strength of the Constitution lies precisely in its ability to guide and direct our steps, allowing us to follow the path of democracy. Thanks to it, we have established a solid democratic system, guaranteed essential rights and freedoms, and provided our institutions with a clear framework to serve the citizenry.

Almost five decades after its approval, and thanks to the generous and committed work of the deputies who drafted the text, its precepts still hold the same strength as before and the same weight in our society. The framers knew how to prioritize the general interest over ideological differences, and that example should continue to guide our current political action, as our supreme norm does not belong to a party, a government, or a circumstantial majority. It belongs to society as a whole.

This sphere of freedom on which the Constitution is based offers us the opportunity to question our needs in an open and constantly evolving democratic system. From the plural, diverse, and Europeanist Spain we form, we are aware of the global challenges we must face, from the energy transition or the digital revolution to economic challenges, but we are prepared to move forward, always in a context of responsibility and loyalty to the legal framework that governs us.

Let us, therefore, continue to defend this common project, reinforce its validity, deepen its capacity to protect rights, and keep alive the democratic culture that made it possible. The Constitution is not only our past; it is, above all, our future, a shared future in which the municipal action of councils, communities, and provincial governments not only forms the basis of democracy but also serves as the daily guarantor of our fundamental law.

Because the municipal fabric stands as the administration closest to the citizenry, it constitutes the primary channel of social participation and directly decides measures that affect people's surroundings, ensuring territorial cohesion and supporting constitutional stability and architecture.

We are navigating a period of positioning in which the Spanish Constitution acts as a common framework that prevents disagreements from becoming chasms. The Magna Carta is our moral compass, a treaty of codes that stabilizes our democracy, endowing it with freedom, participation, equality, and protection, while reminding us that our rule of law is not sustained by impulses but by lasting agreements.

Today is a day to show pride for all the progress made in a peaceful and orderly framework of coexistence. Our strength lies, inevitably, in continuing to reach agreements, in continuing to dialogue, and in continuing to bring positions closer on all those issues that improve our quality of life and our coexistence.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Alicante externaliza la vigilancia municipal para liberar a policías locales y reforzar la seguridad
  2. 2 Asalta un piso de Alicante quemado tras un incendio mientras la propietaria sigue ingresada en el hospital
  3. 3 «Cojonudo»: la respuesta de Mazón a Pradas tras ser informado de la situación en La Ribera y el Poyo
  4. 4 El Elche fichará en enero: estas son las necesidades
  5. 5 Los vecinos de Villafranqueza exigen infraestructuras, conexión y seguridad
  6. 6 PLD Space redobla su apuesta por Elche y la provincia de Alicante: puja por una parcela de 500.000 m2 para levantar una macrofactoría
  7. 7 Alicante completa la Ruta de los Belenes: horarios y visitas guiadas
  8. 8 Renfe refuerza el corredor Alicante-Madrid para el puente de diciembre con 26 trenes diarios y 52.500 asientos
  9. 9 El Consejo de Estudiantes de la UA desmiente las acusaciones de «despilfarro» en unas paellas universitarias
  10. 10 Las aerolíneas programan más de 1.220 vuelos en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche durante el puente de diciembre

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Commitment, Unity, and Dialogue

Commitment, Unity, and Dialogue