Commitment, Unity, and Dialogue

In these times of rapid transformation, political, social, economic, and technological realities are changing at an unprecedented pace, leaving little room for adaptation. The future is more present than ever, and in this context of upheaval, it is necessary and urgent to remember the foundation that sustains our coexistence: the Spanish Constitution of 1978.

Our Magna Carta is not merely a legal text; it is the most significant civil pact we have constructed as a society, an agreement that allowed us to overcome decades of division and open the door to a period of unprecedented freedoms and progress in our recent history.

The strength of the Constitution lies precisely in its ability to guide and direct our steps, allowing us to follow the path of democracy. Thanks to it, we have established a solid democratic system, guaranteed essential rights and freedoms, and provided our institutions with a clear framework to serve the citizenry.

Almost five decades after its approval, and thanks to the generous and committed work of the deputies who drafted the text, its precepts still hold the same strength as before and the same weight in our society. The framers knew how to prioritize the general interest over ideological differences, and that example should continue to guide our current political action, as our supreme norm does not belong to a party, a government, or a circumstantial majority. It belongs to society as a whole.

This sphere of freedom on which the Constitution is based offers us the opportunity to question our needs in an open and constantly evolving democratic system. From the plural, diverse, and Europeanist Spain we form, we are aware of the global challenges we must face, from the energy transition or the digital revolution to economic challenges, but we are prepared to move forward, always in a context of responsibility and loyalty to the legal framework that governs us.

Let us, therefore, continue to defend this common project, reinforce its validity, deepen its capacity to protect rights, and keep alive the democratic culture that made it possible. The Constitution is not only our past; it is, above all, our future, a shared future in which the municipal action of councils, communities, and provincial governments not only forms the basis of democracy but also serves as the daily guarantor of our fundamental law.

Because the municipal fabric stands as the administration closest to the citizenry, it constitutes the primary channel of social participation and directly decides measures that affect people's surroundings, ensuring territorial cohesion and supporting constitutional stability and architecture.

We are navigating a period of positioning in which the Spanish Constitution acts as a common framework that prevents disagreements from becoming chasms. The Magna Carta is our moral compass, a treaty of codes that stabilizes our democracy, endowing it with freedom, participation, equality, and protection, while reminding us that our rule of law is not sustained by impulses but by lasting agreements.

Today is a day to show pride for all the progress made in a peaceful and orderly framework of coexistence. Our strength lies, inevitably, in continuing to reach agreements, in continuing to dialogue, and in continuing to bring positions closer on all those issues that improve our quality of life and our coexistence.