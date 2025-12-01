Cocentaina to Conclude the Spanish Cyclocross Cup with Felipe Orts' Participation The cyclist from La Vila Joiosa will also compete in Xàtiva before heading to Central Europe for the festive period

Felipe Orts, the current Spanish cyclocross champion, officially announced on Monday that before heading back to Central Europe for the crucial festive period of the winter sport, he will participate in the last two events of the Spanish Cup, thus adding two more national competitions to his schedule.

After opting out of the second round of the World Cup last weekend in Flamanville, France, and the upcoming event in Terralba, Italy, Orts has adjusted his program to, as he explained, "add a few more races in front of the Spanish fans," something he says has always been "very important to me."

Moreover, the Spanish Cup calendar has aligned so that these two events, along with the Spanish Championship (scheduled for January 11 in Tarancón) and the Benidorm World Cup (January 18), are conveniently close to his hometown of La Vila Joiosa. Orts will start on Saturday, December 6, in Xàtiva and the following day, Sunday, in Cocentaina.

Orts, who achieved his 50th professional victory on October 21 in Woerden, Netherlands, will now aim to enhance his impressive record by returning to Xàtiva on Saturday, a race where he had secured five consecutive victories between 2019 and 2023 before missing out last year for the first time.

The following day, Orts will not miss the eighth and final round of the Spanish Cup with the Rafa Valls International Cyclocross Trophy - Fira de Tots Sants, after Cocentaina's event was included for the first time in the top national tournament, marking the inaugural Spanish Cup stop in the province of Alicante.