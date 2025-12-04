Closure of Iconic Alicante Sanctuary Due to Severe Cracks in Tower Emergency works to be conducted by the City Council to prevent collapse | The monumental organ might be the source of the fissures

Detection of several "significant" cracks in the left tower of the Santa María Magdalena Sanctuary, one of Novelda's most iconic buildings and a modernist gem in the province, has compelled the City Council to close its access to the public as a precautionary measure.

The decision has been made to ensure the safety of visitors and the monument itself, while technical services finalise an emergency intervention aimed at securing the tower and halting the progression of the structural fissure.

The Novelda Tourism Councillor, Geno Micó, confirmed that the visible cracks at the top of the left tower were detected just a few days ago during a drone flight included in the study the City Council is conducting to continue the construction of the monumental stone organ weighing 35 tonnes.

Nevertheless, the appearance of these cracks has raised alarms and led to the immediate closure of the building, a measure that, according to Micó, responds to a "remote possibility, but a possibility" of detachments that could endanger the integrity of the temple and its visitors.

The municipal official recalled that in 2021 a major intervention was already carried out to "stitch" cracks that had appeared then in the right tower, although at that time studies did not detect any anomaly in the now affected left tower.

This circumstance necessitates "finding the origin of this problem" and understanding what is generating these new structural pathologies.

The monumental organ could be the issue

Although the councillor avoided establishing a direct link between the cracks and the structure of the marble organ -installed in 2010 and still unfinished-, she acknowledged that "everything points to it being one of the possible problems".

Technical reports from the Novelda City Council indicate that the sanctuary is built on a fill ground with different layers of resistance. In this regard, the first 2.4 metres correspond to this fill, followed by a very low-quality ground reaching up to 3.60 metres, beyond which the firm ground begins.

In contrast, the organ's structure is supported by micropiles anchored six metres deep, which could be causing movements in the ground affecting the entire monument.

This phenomenon could be exacerbated by the removal of the old choir, an architectural element that acted as a binding strap between both towers and, according to technicians, contributed to stabilising the structure. The absence of this reinforcement, combined with the possible differential settlement caused by the organ's weight, could explain the tensions that have now surfaced as fissures.

Emergency works underway

Pending a "thorough and detailed" study to determine the exact origin of the problem and design a definitive solution, the City Council will carry out an urgent intervention. For this, a specialised company will be hired to install perimeter slings on the affected tower and a protective mesh to prevent collapses or detachments during the analysis and repair process.

An irreplaceable building for Novelda

The Santa María Magdalena Sanctuary, located on La Mola hill, is considered the most emblematic religious construction in Novelda. Initiated in 1918 and inspired by the work of Gaudí, its design -by Novelda engineer José Sala Sala- combines pebbles from the Vinalopó River, reddish brick, polychrome tiles, unique tiles, and masonry elements in a style reminiscent of Catalan modernism.

The main façade is flanked by two towers 25 metres high, and the interior is organised into a rectangular central nave with attached side spaces. The sanctuary also houses a painting by Gastón Castelló, one of its greatest artistic attractions, and since 2010 it has also hosted the imposing structure of the monumental marble organ, a unique instrument weighing 40,000 kilos, eleven metres high, and 750 pipes that, despite its spectacularity, remains unfinished.