The Civil Guard Uncovers Aspe's 'Narnia' of Marijuana: A Plantation Hidden Behind a Wardrobe The greenhouse operated under the guise of a caravan business and featured a complex electrical system that defrauded nearly 200,000 euros

What seemed like an unremarkable caravan parking business in Aspe concealed one of the most sophisticated marijuana cultivations detected in the province of Alicante, accessed through a secret door hidden behind a metal wardrobe, as reported by TodoAlicante.

The Civil Guard has dismantled the plantation consisting of more than 2,400 plants in various stages of growth, spread across two rented industrial warehouses transformed into a high-performance indoor greenhouse.

The operation began in early October when officers from the Aspe post received information pointing to the existence of an 'indoor' installation in an industrial area of the town. Suspicions, according to information gathered by this newspaper, focused on two warehouses supposedly dedicated to the storage and parking of caravans, rented two years ago by foreign nationals and recently abandoned.

On the surface, everything fit: a spacious area, no movement, with legitimate commercial use. But upon closer inspection, investigators discovered something amiss. On one of the walls, a metal wardrobe concealed a secret entrance. By removing a panel from the back, officers encountered a passageway leading to a hidden area. Behind it, the reality was quite different: a perfectly equipped marijuana plantation, with ventilation systems, large filters to neutralize odors, security cameras, and a complete electrical network.

Images of the warehouse hiding the sophisticated marijuana plantation. Miriam Gil Albert

Inside, the Armed Institute found more than 2,400 plants, nearly 10 kilos of dried and packaged buds, and half a kilo of hashish pollen produced on-site. The infrastructure included 21 industrial air conditioning units, automated drip irrigation, thousand-litre tanks, and a wide range of phytosanitary products aimed at optimizing cultivation.

Own Electrical Station

Perhaps the most surprising discovery was the electricity fraud. The operators had built their own supply station, with a direct connection to the medium voltage network. According to the electricity company's technicians, the system was so complex that it even surprised the specialists. The defrauded energy is valued at over 192,000 euros, according to investigation sources.

During the operation, a box-type truck used for transporting material and substances related to the plantation was also seized. The proceedings have been sent to the Novelda Investigation Courts, while officers continue their inquiries to locate those responsible for the installation.

Meanwhile, the Civil Guard continues efforts to locate the alleged perpetrators.