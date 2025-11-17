Citroën C5 Aircross: Gains in Quality and Distinction

Canal Motor Monday, 17 November 2025, 16:06 Comenta Share

The new Citroën C5 Aircross, with over 27,000 sales in Spain since its launch in 2018, has established itself in the competitive compact SUV segment thanks to its comfort, onboard space, and modularity.

The interior, inheriting Citroën's expertise in MPVs, remains a hallmark of the brand. The sense of serenity onboard is enhanced in the plug-in hybrid version, which now accounts for more than 30% of the mix in Europe. The model's renewal focuses on a change in expression aiming for a qualitative leap in elegance and quality.

The front of the new C5 Aircross adopts a new visual language. Rounded lines are replaced by more structured ones, reinforcing its character and verticality.

This design gives it a wider and more imposing image on the road, conveying greater security. Below the grille, the air intake design gains in visual width. The side intakes, now functional and sculpted to improve aerodynamics, incorporate bright or anodized color inserts.

On the side, the SUV retains its powerful essence with 230 mm of ground clearance and 360° protections, including the Airbump. It features 18'' PULSAR diamond-cut alloy wheels with an aerodynamic design.

The cabin evolves towards greater comfort and refinement. It benefits from a new 10-inch touchscreen that appears to float above the dashboard, improving ergonomics by placing the climate controls in a higher position. The new screen will equip thermal versions with a navigator and hybrids from the Feel trim. Complementing this, the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel is fully customizable, allowing the driver to view essential information without taking their eyes off the road. It incorporates the new generation of Citroën Advanced Comfort seats, already present in the C4 and C5 X. These seats, made of high-density foam, a 15 mm top layer, and specific construction, offer consistent seating and ride comfort over time. The front seats can include heating and massage functions. The central console is modernized with a black leather-effect fabric covering, a new e-Toggle gear selector, and an ergonomic driving mode selector.

Technical Sheet Engines: electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid from 145-213 HP Consumption: 1.4 l/100 km (PHEV); 4.5 l/100 km (HEV) and 17 kWh/100 km (EV) Dimensions length/width/height (in meters): 4.65/1.90/1.69 Boot: 565 liters Price: from 29,600 euros

The new C5 Aircross retains Citroën's distinctive comfort elements such as the suspension with progressive hydraulic cushions offering a "flying carpet" effect.

It is the only SUV in the segment with 3 individual, sliding, reclining, and folding rear seats. The boot volume is record-breaking: from 580 to 720 liters in the thermal version.

The laminated front windows amplify the bubble effect inside. The Plug-In Hybrid version allows pure electric driving up to 55 km and up to 135 km/h, with an instant torque of 320 Nm and free access to restricted urban areas.

In terms of safety, the C5 Aircross offers up to 20 driving aids, highlighting the Highway Driver Assist, a level 2 autonomous driving system.