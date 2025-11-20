Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

CIONET Vocento Awards 2025: The Year's Best Technological Projects and Digital Leaders

CIONET Vocento Awards 2025: The Year's Best Technological Projects and Digital Leaders

For the fifth consecutive year, CIONET, the global community of digital leaders, and Vocento honour the best technological transformation projects ('Digital Projects and Leaders') launched in Spain.

Thursday, 20 November 2025, 18:35

The CIONET Vocento Awards 2025 celebrate the achievements of technology-specialised teams from various companies, evaluated by a jury of esteemed professionals from the tech community. The event takes place at Vocento's headquarters in Madrid, sponsored by MOEVE, Kyndryl, and Software One.

The awards, a benchmark in the sector, recognise the significant impact of initiatives undertaken during the digital transformation and sustainability era, ranging from Artificial Intelligence and Big Data to cybersecurity and cloud operations. These are all vectors contributing to the progressive development of the 21st-century economy.

Examples of innovation in its broadest sense, not only in working methods but also in thinking, to consolidate this accelerator of business competitiveness. Examples of leadership but, above all, of teamwork, in a celebration of collective effort described by Juan Carlos Fouz, Managing Partner of CIONET Iberoamérica, as "a celebration of people and technology, with the presence of the architects of the future defining the course of innovation."

