Two Charged and One Arrested for Louvre Jewel Heist The daylight heist, carried out by an armed group who stole items valued at over $100 million, remains shrouded in mystery. The loot is still missing.

Paris remains shaken by one of the most daring robberies in recent years. Two of the five individuals arrested this week for the Louvre Museum heist were charged on Saturday, with one being placed in pre-trial detention. The other three were released.

On October 19, four men stormed the world's most visited museum in broad daylight. Within minutes, they forced open display cases containing French crown jewels—valued at approximately $102 million—and fled on motorcycles driven by accomplices. The meticulously executed operation exposed security flaws at one of the planet's most iconic cultural institutions.

Among those charged is a 38-year-old woman from the Parisian suburb of La Courneuve, accused of complicity in organized gang robbery and criminal association. After appearing before the judge, she was sent to pre-trial detention. The other two accused, arrested days after the heist, remain in custody after partially admitting to the charges: a 34-year-old Algerian citizen, whose DNA was found on one of the getaway motorcycles, and an unlicensed taxi driver, aged 39, from the suburb of Aubervilliers.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed the charges of robbery and criminal conspiracy, while the defense argues that the arrests and proceedings are excessive and lack solid grounds.

For now, the main mystery remains unsolved: the whereabouts of the loot. Among the stolen items are a pearl tiara that belonged to Empress Eugenie and a sapphire necklace and earrings set worn by Queen Maria Amelia. The jewels, symbols of French monarchical history, remain missing without a trace.