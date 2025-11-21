Changes to Nearly 30 Bus Stops in Alicante: New Routes and Adjustments in Several Lines Due to a Race The Vía Parque, on Fiestas Populares y Tradicionales Street, will take centre stage due to urban transport diversions this Sunday

On Sunday, the urban transport of Alicante will undergo significant restructuring, affecting the general organisation of the network with changes to nearly 30 stops and the usual routes of lines 5, 12, and 14.

These changes are due to the celebration of the solidarity race against pancreatic cancer, which will take over the city of Alicante from 10 a.m. this Sunday.

However, the bus diversions - heading to Pau 1-Juan Pablo II, Pau 2-La Torreta and San Agustín, and Jesuitas - and the modification of the 26 affected stops, especially in the San Blas neighbourhood, will be effective from 7 a.m. until the end of the event.

Lines 5 and 12: Changes through San Blas

Lines 5 and 12 of the Alicante bus will alter their route when crossing under the Puente Rojo. Instead of entering San Blas via their usual itinerary, they will cross Médico Ricardo Ferrer Street and travel through PAU 1, skirting the area of the future central park.

Line 12 will maintain its usual itinerary within Pau 1-Juan Pablo II, returning to the standard route after passing through Médico Ricardo Ferrer Avenue.

However, after travelling along this avenue, Line 5 of the Alicante Bus will take the intersection with Fiestas Populares y Tradicionales Street to descend Cardenal Francisco Álvarez Avenue towards the Francisca Aguirre roundabout in Pau 2-La Torreta.

From there, it will access San Agustín via Ciudad de Matanzas Avenue. The return to the centre will be via Deportista Isabel Fernández, linking again with Fiestas Populares y Tradicionales and returning to the usual itinerary under the Puente Rojo.

Line 14: Diversion via Médico Ricardo Ferrer and Jaime I

Line 14 of the Alicante bus will also modify its access to the northern area. After crossing the Puente Rojo, it will ascend Médico Ricardo Ferrer, turn towards Fiestas Populares y Tradicionales, and continue along Jaime I Avenue to the Gestor Administrativo roundabout. From Teulada Street, it will resume its usual route towards the Gran Vía.