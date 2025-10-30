Changes to the Driving Licence Exam in the Coming Weeks

N. S. Thursday, 30 October 2025, 09:05 Comenta Share

The theoretical exam for obtaining a driving licence will now include a new feature: a video where candidates must respond to potential risk situations they might encounter daily as drivers. For some time, the theoretical test for obtaining the licence has included content on road safety, highlighting that identifying risks early allows for anticipation and accident prevention by making decisions such as reducing speed, braking, or changing the vehicle's trajectory.

According to the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), if this is understood from the theoretical perspective, it can be more easily applied to practical driving, a skill that aspiring drivers must demonstrate. Specifically, the idea, which has already been successfully implemented in countries like Germany, Belgium, France, Finland, Latvia, and the United Kingdom, is to include a video in the theoretical exam for obtaining the driving licence. This video presents various risk situations that candidates must identify to show, beyond their memorisation ability, that they have internalised the basic principles of safe driving.

"We want to improve the quality of theoretical training, avoid rote memorisation, and help candidates acquire the immediacy and speed necessary to perceive risks that can arise at any moment while driving," explains Montserrat Pérez, Deputy Director of Training and Road Safety Education at the DGT.

Despite this new feature, the overall test will maintain the same structure: it will continue to be a test with 30 questions, each with three answer options. However, the time allowed for completion will be extended in relation to the duration of the included video. The expectation is that this update will be incorporated in the last quarter of the year, as the use of audiovisual content in the theoretical knowledge test is already included in the General Driver Regulations following its amendment.

"Examinations will continue to cover both closed circuits and open road driving, but for the theoretical part, what we really offer municipalities is the ability to maintain this service and provide it under better conditions, as we will have fully accessible classrooms. Everything we do is aimed at improving the quality of service," adds Pérez, who concludes that the complete digitisation of this theoretical knowledge test is also a gateway to Electronic Administration: "Because in the theoretical exams, we offer candidates the option to request Cl@ve with us, and within an hour, they can receive their theoretical test results by accessing the MiDGT application."