Ceuta-Almería Match Suspended Due to Fan's Death

The match corresponding to the 13th round in Segunda was postponed at halftime following the death of a spectator who had been taken to the hospital from the Alfonso Murube stadium.

C. P. S.

Sunday, 9 November 2025, 18:10

The match between Ceuta and Almería, part of the 13th round in Segunda, was suspended at halftime following the death of a spectator who had been in the stands at the Alfonso Murube stadium. The tragic incident occurred shortly after the first quarter of an hour of the game, which was then paused for a few minutes to allow medical services to attend to the affected spectator, who required CPR.

Although the fan was stretchered off and later taken to the hospital, the death was confirmed during the halftime break, leading to the inevitable suspension of the match, which will be rescheduled at a yet-to-be-determined date.

