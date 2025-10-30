Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Hailey Bieber. EP

Centrifuged Blood: Hailey Bieber's Beauty Secret

The 28-year-old model reveals she will consider Botox from the age of 30

Joaquina Dueñas

Thursday, 30 October 2025, 14:11



Hailey Bieber has discussed the beauty treatments she undergoes on Owen Thiele's show, surprising many by revealing her preference for injecting "things I know come from my own body." The model and entrepreneur refers to PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) and PRF (Platelet-Rich Fibrin), derived from the centrifugation of her own blood. "I love PRP, which is when they draw blood from your arm and spin it. I love PRP with microneedling," she shared. This treatment involves extracting blood, separating its components, and then applying it to the skin after using a microneedling roller for better absorption.

Similarly, twice a year, she undergoes an FRP treatment, where the extracted blood is injected into the skin. "They basically heat it and then cool it, making the blood gel-like," she detailed. This gel is used to smooth out expression lines and under-eye circles.

At 28, she currently rules out Botox, planning to consider it after turning 30. "I've never had Botox. I think I'll do it at some point, but it scares me," she explained. However, she maintains a strict facial cleansing routine that she never skips: "I can come home drunk and seeing double, but I will always wash my face."

