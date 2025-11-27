Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

José María Llanos, Vox spokesperson. Jesús Signes

Vox Celebrates Llorca's Speech but Demands 'One More Step'

The spokesperson for Abascal's party hesitates to support the PP candidate, awaiting increased commitments in areas such as education, linguistic freedom, and tax reduction.

Burguera

Thursday, 27 November 2025, 16:30

Comenta

El síndic de Vox, José María Llanos, has resolved a mystery that was not exactly the enigma of the Roanoke colony's disappearance or the identity of Jack the Ripper. Since Pérez Llorca announced his candidacy, Vox members admitted their 'predisposition'. For a week, Abascal's party leaders have wanted to stage their demands and show that the decision was not made, but the buzz of support was overwhelming.

Llanos began by reproaching the popular party for issues that made it impossible to trust the PP or sign any agreement for Llorca's investiture. The stick. Then came the carrot.

'I appreciate that you have acknowledged the decisive role of Vox's participation, because both parties have risen to the occasion. Against eight years of the Botànic's stale sectarianism, Vox has brought freedom and prosperity,' stated the Vox spokesperson.

The Vox spokesperson recounted the joint actions of the PP and Vox in the Consell, which Carlos Mazón has presided over until now. Llanos recalled the Concordia law, educational reforms, and À Punt, as well as tax deductions, the budget for the current year... from there, Llanos attacked the government's policies, especially those on immigration.

'We live in a less secure community, and it has to do with illegal immigration, because many of them have to commit crimes to survive,' Llanos asserted, who demanded the 'quick and full implementation' of the education and linguistic freedom law, conditioning his support on it.

The Vox spokesperson celebrated the condemnation of the Green Pact: 'Tell Feijóo, and Dolors Montserrat in Brussels,' and pointed out that 'two fundamental points remain for Vox, reconstruction and fiscal revolution.'

'The announced measures are very positive. A step forward, but we want to take one more step. The Comunitat is still not an attractive region, and that is why we ask for a progressive reduction of the regional IRPF bracket for all incomes, a reduction of the transfer tax, and more incentives for family and entrepreneurship. Accept this commitment, and you will have Vox's hand in the investiture,' Llanos indicated.

In any case, the Vox deputy warned the PP candidate that 'we will not accompany you in your claims about underfunding, Vox will not be there, quite the opposite, although I do not recommend seeking PSOE's support, and if you do, do not complain when they deceive you.'

'We are aware of the exceptional situation we have been living since the dana. Vox is the only opposition party that has put the interest of the victims and the need for reconstruction above political interests. That priority continues to inspire us, and we will not rest until all affected Valencians receive the compensation they deserve. In that reconstruction and repair, you will always find us, to help you and to oversee you. And to demand the Government's responsibility, and in the case of Pedro Sánchez, his criminal responsibility. For this, it is urgent to demand the hydraulic works you mentioned, because this cannot happen again, and if the Executive refuses, it must be denounced in court. A natural disaster prevention fund is also necessary, and contact with all victims must be established,' Llanos stated.

The Vox spokesperson acknowledged that his party 'has demands, yes, and I celebrate that you have committed to them. I hope that in your reply, you accept the commitments I have just proposed. In them, there are no seats or privileges for Vox, which only has a spirit of service and common sense. If you are willing to collaborate in that service, Vox will accompany you. I cannot forget Alfonso XIII's phrase: If I do so, may God reward me, and if not, may He demand it from me.'

