Cayetano Rivera Ordoñez crashes his van into a palm tree The bullfighter, who allegedly tested positive for alcohol, is in good health following the accident

Joaquina Dueñas Monday, 10 November 2025, 11:25

Cayetano Rivera Ordoñez was involved in a traffic accident last Sunday, as reported by the newspaper 'ABC', which confirmed the dramatic incident. The bullfighter crashed the van he was driving into a palm tree near the Real Club Sevilla Golf, in the town of Alcalá de Guadaíra.

According to police sources cited by 'ABC', around 9:00 PM on Sunday, Cayetano lost control of the vehicle, veering into a landscaped roundabout at the exit of the golf club, and collided with a palm tree, which he knocked down. Following the crash, the bullfighter reportedly tested positive for alcohol, which could complicate his situation. Nevertheless, Cayetano is in good health.

This is not the first incident involving the son of Carmina Ordoñez, who was detained in the early hours of June 30th at a central fast-food restaurant in Madrid, where he allegedly had a heated confrontation with the staff.

The officers who arrived at the scene recorded in the police report that the bullfighter displayed a "defiant, arrogant, and uncooperative" attitude, leading to his arrest for resisting and disobeying authority. It was also mentioned that he was allegedly "intoxicated." The Madrid Police Headquarters clarified that "there was no physical confrontation or major incident, just an obstructive attitude towards the National Police."

For his part, Cayetano has consistently maintained that he did not engage in "any act of aggression towards the authorities," whom he accused of illegal detention, claiming their actions were "excessive" and "disproportionate."

Cayetano Rivera is not the first bullfighter to be involved in a traffic accident. In May 2011, José Ortega Cano collided head-on with another vehicle while driving on the A-8006, between Seville and Castilblanco de los Arroyos, with tragic consequences, as the driver of the other vehicle, Carlos Parra, died instantly.

The widower of Rocío Jurado was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for reckless homicide and dangerous driving after it was proven that he was speeding, although the positive blood alcohol test was not considered due to a break in the chain of custody at the hospital, rendering it invalid. The sentence also included compensation for Carlos Parra's family and a three-and-a-half-year driving ban.