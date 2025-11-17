Cayetano Rivera appears in court for allegedly refusing a breathalyser test after traffic accident The bullfighter arrived at the Court of Instruction No. 4 in Alcalá de Guadaíra visibly upset by the media attention

At the entrance of the Court of Instruction No. 4 in Alcalá de Guadaíra, anticipation was high as the hearing of bullfighter Cayetano Rivera took place. He is under investigation for allegedly refusing a breathalyser test following a traffic accident at a roundabout in his hometown. Clearly upset, he stated that the matter concerns only him. "There are no other people involved, no cars other than mine, and no material damage except for two palm trees," he declared.

"I don't have to explain anything. The trial will happen, and I'll say what I need to the judge, and that's it," he concluded, criticising the media coverage of the case. "I'd like to know about this parallel trial you're conducting... Who are you, and why do I have to explain myself to you?" he questioned.

The bullfighter insisted that the incident on Sunday, November 9, was merely a minor mishap. "It was a minimal accident that could have happened to anyone. My fault for being distracted, I'm sorry," he admitted to the microphones.

The initial reports suggested that a mobile phone was the cause of the distraction. However, it was later clarified that it was the remote control for the gate of his residential area where the accident occurred. "I got distracted because I went to grab the remote. That's it. I don't want to delve into anything I can't prove," he emphasised. "After all, it was just a roundabout, and that's it," he reiterated, visibly irritated.

Rivera categorically denied any intention to flee the scene after the collision: "Am I being accused of abandonment? Of fleeing?" he asked. When the police arrived at the scene, he was no longer there, prompting local police officers to visit his home to request the breathalyser test, which he allegedly refused, leading to the current proceedings. However, the bullfighter declined to elaborate on this matter. "I'm not going to explain or clarify anything," he said.

During his address to the media, the bullfighter expressed feeling subjected to unjustified pressure. "It's unacceptable to have cars outside my house and endure the outrageous things said about me," he protested. "Physically, I'm fine; emotionally, I'm trying to handle this harassment as best as I can," he added. "Is this entertainment for you? Because it's my life," he expressed.

Journalists asked if he was going through a difficult personal time following this incident and the altercation in June at a fast-food restaurant in Madrid. Rivera abruptly dismissed the notion: "I disagree. It's not a streak. Why?" He criticised the connection between the two incidents: "You're the ones linking these events. I suppose it's to fill content, but it's my life we're talking about."

If it is proven that Carmina Ordoñez's son refused the breathalyser test requested by local police officers, he could face charges under Article 383 of the Penal Code, which includes prison sentences of six months to a year, as well as the revocation of his driving licence for one to four years. Additionally, the bullfighter could face an 80-euro fine for leaving the scene without waiting for the police.

Meanwhile, proceedings are underway for the damage caused to public property at the roundabout, including the felling of two palm trees. Before finally entering the court, Cayetano reiterated his desire to close this chapter:

"I want to end this. Be aware of what you're causing. It was just a roundabout, nothing more."