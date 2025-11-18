Caught 'in the act': another illegal dumping in El Campello results in a fine The Local Police have identified a person for abandoning windows, pipes, furniture, and other construction materials

Adrián Mazón Alicante Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 12:25

On Monday, the Local Police of El Campello identified the perpetrator of a new illegal dumping of construction debris and belongings in a local area. The Town Hall of this Alicante municipality has already proceeded to impose a fine.

It was on Monday when the officers located a dumping site on Els Ports street, where windows, pipes, furniture, and various materials from private construction projects had been abandoned.

Thanks to the swift intervention of the officers and the investigations carried out, the alleged perpetrator of this new illegal dumping in El Campello was identified.

This action is part of the control and surveillance efforts that the Local Police of El Campello continuously carry out to prevent uncivil behaviour and protect the urban and natural environment.

As established by the current municipal regulations on street cleaning and waste management, the detected conduct will be subject to a sanctioning procedure.

In the coming days, the offender will receive the corresponding official notification, which will set an economic sanction ranging from 300 to 600 euros, depending on the severity of the events and the technical criteria applied in these administrative procedures.

The Town Hall of El Campello reminds that the irregular abandonment of waste constitutes an infraction and that there are channels available for the proper management of construction debris, furniture, and other belongings.

Furthermore, it emphasises the importance of acting with responsibility and civility, especially in a municipality that constantly works to preserve its natural spaces and ensure a clean and safe environment for all residents.