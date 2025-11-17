La Cartuja to Host Copa del Rey Final Until 2028 The seventh consecutive final to be held at the Seville stadium, as announced by the Board of Directors of the Spanish Football Federation on Monday.

The Copa del Rey final will remain at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville. This was announced on Monday by the Board of Directors of the Spanish Federation, which met in the Andalusian capital ahead of the match between Spain and Turkey. This match will serve as an opportunity for Luis de la Fuente's team to secure their ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

"Today, the Board of Directors has just awarded the Copa del Rey final for the next three years: the 2025-26, 2026-27, and 2027-28 seasons in this wonderful city," announced Federation President Rafael Louzán. With this decision, the final next April will be the seventh consecutive one held at the Seville stadium, which has served as the fixed venue for the Copa final since the 2018-19 season.

The first final under this new agreement will take place on April 25, 2026, during the Seville Fair. Including the 2017-18 season final held at the Benito Villamarín stadium, Seville will complete a decade as the host of the Copa final.

Madrid and Valencia were also contenders

Seville has won the bid, but several cities had shown interest in hosting this match, including Madrid, with the Metropolitano, and Valencia, with Mestalla. The recent finals held at La Cartuja have seen champions such as Real Sociedad (2020), Barcelona (2021), Betis (2022), Real Madrid (2023), and Athletic (2024).

Before this consecutive cycle of finals, Seville hosted them in 1999 and 2001, both also at La Cartuja, when Valencia and Zaragoza emerged as champions. Additionally, in 1925, the Copa final was held at the Reina Victoria stadium, where Barcelona claimed victory.