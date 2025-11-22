Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Pablo Carreño celebrates the victory. Afp

Carreño Puts Spain on the Brink of the Final

The Asturian overcomes Struff, coming back from a 6-1 deficit in the second set tiebreak, putting Spain one victory away from the final against Italy

Enric Gardiner

Saturday, 22 November 2025, 14:20

Comenta

Who would have told David Ferrer's team that by Saturday they would be just one point away from reaching the Davis Cup final? But this is the magic of the competition.

Pablo Carreño, who hadn't won an ATP-level match since the tie against Denmark in September, defeated Jan-Lennard Struff (6-4, 7-6 (6)) and made Spain's chances of claiming their seventh Davis Cup this Sunday against Italy a reality.

The Gijón native, a hero against the Danes by securing the fifth point in the comeback, redeemed himself from the defeat against the Czech Republic by toppling the German server Struff.

Carreño had the measure of him, having won three of their four encounters, but the last one, in 2020, was a long time ago. Even so, Ferrer trusted the 34-year-old veteran once more, and he did not disappoint.

Carreño recovered from an early break in the first set and saved two break points in the second until a 5-4 lead, where he couldn't convert any of the three match points he had on the German's serve.

Struff forced the tiebreak and went up 6-1, with five set points to push it to a third, but Carreño rose again. If anyone could lose such an advantage, it was the German, accustomed to such misfortunes, and if anyone could overcome it, it was Carreño, who won the last seven points, leaving the first final since 2019 in the hands of his teammates, where Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli's Italy awaits after defeating Belgium.

Now the responsibility falls to Jaume Munar, who will face the world's third-best player, Alexander Zverev, the favourite. If the Balearic doesn't win, the final will be decided in the doubles match between Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martínez against Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Cambios en casi 30 paradas del autobús de Alicante: nuevos recorridos y ajustes en varias líneas por una carrera
  2. 2 La Aemet vuelve a activar la alerta amarilla en Alicante: lista de municipios con aviso
  3. 3 Choque térmico en Alicante: la provincia pasa de -2,4 grados a doce en apenas 16 kilómetros
  4. 4 Alicante se baña en tonos champán con el encendido de las luces de Navidad más brillantes de la historia
  5. 5 Alicante tendrá su propio Roig Arena: dos grandes estrellas internacionales inaugurarán en 2026 el nuevo recinto musical de IFA
  6. 6 Así es la nueva aplicación que usa la IA para evitar atascos y encontrar aparcamiento en Alicante
  7. 7 El Hércules de Beto echa a andar este sábado en un partido trampa
  8. 8 El aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche suma otra nueva ruta a Alemania
  9. 9 Silencio en estas calles: mapa de la nueva ZAS en el casco antiguo de Alicante
  10. 10 Detenida en Alicante una gestora que desvió 800.000 euros de los planes de ahorro de una treintena de asegurados: así vació sus cuentas

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Carreño Puts Spain on the Brink of the Final

Carreño Puts Spain on the Brink of the Final