Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Sanidad recomienda el uso de mascarillas en centros de salud y hospitales ante el aumento de los contagios
Carlos Lozano Ángel Martínez

Carlos Lozano Discusses His New Life as a Shepherd: 'I Live in Absolute Nature'

'I've become a farmer because I really like animals,' revealed the host of 'Farmer Wants a Wife'

Joaquina Dueñas

Thursday, 27 November 2025, 12:05

Comenta

Carlos Lozano starts his day between 6:30 and 7:00 AM, feeding the livestock. His workday extends until after 8:30 PM when he returns home to catch up on the news from various channels, ensuring he stays informed about the world beyond his farm. Once a prominent television figure in the late 90s and early 2000s, hosting shows like 'Operación Triunfo', 'La ruleta de la fortuna', and 'Farmer Wants a Wife', Lozano has now turned his life around to become a shepherd.

'I live in absolute nature,' he shared with Bertín Osborne on 'El show de Bertín'. 'I live in the mountains, with my little sheep and chickens, which are my companions. I've built a little house in the countryside and I'm very happy,' he emphasized. After a tumultuous period on television marked by controversies, he decided to step aside: 'I left, cleaned up a lot, and now I have a new life,' he expressed. 'I've become a farmer because I really like animals,' he commented.

'I have my little house in a village, my animals, my small farm, and my dogs,' he listed, content with his current life. However, he does not rule out returning to television: 'I take good care of myself and will return to work because, in the end, I've spent my whole life in this.'

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Arranca la contratación para construir 220 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial en la ciudad de Alicante
  2. 2 Los Bib Gourmand que arrasan en Alicante: estos son los restaurantes Michelin a buen precio
  3. 3 Estos son los festivos locales en Alicante del calendario laboral 2026
  4. 4 Así es el exclusivo reservado de El Ventorro donde Mazón y Vilaplana comieron un menú de 165 euros
  5. 5 Alicante ya tiene nuevo vecino: Papá Noel aterriza y monta su casa más mágica
  6. 6 Alicante proyecta obras en la plaza de toros para 2027 con la idea de cubrir el recinto para conciertos
  7. 7 Mazón sabía casi dos horas antes de que terminara su comida que la situación en Utiel «se estaba complicando»
  8. 8 La Aemet reactiva la alerta amarilla en el norte de Alicante: estos son los municipios afectados
  9. 9 Esta es la mejor tapa de las tabernas de Alicante
  10. 10 Estudiantes y docentes de la EASDA se manifiestan para pedir la reubicación del centro

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Carlos Lozano Discusses His New Life as a Shepherd: 'I Live in Absolute Nature'

Carlos Lozano Discusses His New Life as a Shepherd: &#039;I Live in Absolute Nature&#039;