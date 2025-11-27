Carlos Lozano Discusses His New Life as a Shepherd: 'I Live in Absolute Nature' 'I've become a farmer because I really like animals,' revealed the host of 'Farmer Wants a Wife'

Joaquina Dueñas Thursday, 27 November 2025, 12:05

Carlos Lozano starts his day between 6:30 and 7:00 AM, feeding the livestock. His workday extends until after 8:30 PM when he returns home to catch up on the news from various channels, ensuring he stays informed about the world beyond his farm. Once a prominent television figure in the late 90s and early 2000s, hosting shows like 'Operación Triunfo', 'La ruleta de la fortuna', and 'Farmer Wants a Wife', Lozano has now turned his life around to become a shepherd.

'I live in absolute nature,' he shared with Bertín Osborne on 'El show de Bertín'. 'I live in the mountains, with my little sheep and chickens, which are my companions. I've built a little house in the countryside and I'm very happy,' he emphasized. After a tumultuous period on television marked by controversies, he decided to step aside: 'I left, cleaned up a lot, and now I have a new life,' he expressed. 'I've become a farmer because I really like animals,' he commented.

'I have my little house in a village, my animals, my small farm, and my dogs,' he listed, content with his current life. However, he does not rule out returning to television: 'I take good care of myself and will return to work because, in the end, I've spent my whole life in this.'