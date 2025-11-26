The Camí Vell d'Altea Unveils New Access to l'Albir L'Alfàs del Pi Completes the Surfacing of the Tourist Route with a European Investment of 961,456 Euros

The Town Hall of l'Alfàs del Pi is nearing the final stages of the Camí Vell d'Altea project, a crucial tourist route and the main access to l'Albir. The works are in their final phase, with the surfacing of the entire stretch, followed by painting and horizontal and vertical signage. This will be the last step before concluding a key project aimed at enhancing mobility, capacity, and safety of a strategic axis in the region.

The intervention involves a total investment of 961,456.54 euros, fully funded by European funds under the Sustainable Tourism Strategy in Destinations of the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan (NextGenerationEU). This investment has completely transformed the route, incorporating new pedestrian, cyclist, and lighting infrastructures.

The Councillor for European Funds, Loli Albero, and the Urban Planning Councillor, Toni Such, visited the area this morning to assess the progress of the works. Both expressed their satisfaction with the outcome of a project that is already visible, as the Camí Vell d'Altea now features wide pavements, a renewed cycle path, newly installed urban furniture, LED technology lighting, and significant improvements in all vegetation.

Such recalled that this project follows "long and costly procedures" that the Town Hall has been promoting for years, but which have finally allowed the execution of a "fundamental work for the future of the municipality." According to the councillor, this route "is set to become the main access to l'Albir," given its improved capacity and integration into the region's sustainable mobility network.

Sustainable mobility to connect the entire Marina Baixa

The project is part of l'Alfàs's Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and represents a decisive step in the municipal commitment to reorganise pedestrian, cyclist, and vehicular movements. The action will improve not only the transit on the route itself but also its connection with the rest of the municipality and neighbouring towns.

In this regard, the Camí Vell d'Altea becomes a key piece of the major tourist axis of sustainable mobility Benidorm – l'Alfàs – Altea, connecting the bike lanes of the three towns. This improvement is particularly relevant for users accessing the campsite located on this stretch on foot or by bike and for those using this route as a direct access to l'Albir or an exit towards Benidorm.

The works have been carried out in two phases. The first includes the creation of 860 metres of bike lane, pavements on both sides of the road, and wider and safer pedestrian routes. The second phase involved the installation of state-of-the-art LED lighting with regulation and control systems that reduce consumption, environmental footprint, and improve night-time safety.

Both actions have been fully funded by European funds and have equipped the tourist route with modern, efficient infrastructure adapted to current standards of sustainable mobility.

Councillor Loli Albero emphasised that l'Alfàs "is at a decisive moment in terms of urban transformation," thanks to the acquisition of two Sustainable Tourism Plans in Destination (PSTD), endorsed by the Ministry and the Generalitat, and also 100% funded. They represent a total injection of 4,443,235 euros, which the Government team of Vicente Arques will allocate entirely to improving connectivity, accessibility, safety, smart mobility, and sustainability throughout the municipality.

With the Camí Vell d'Altea in its final stretch, l'Alfàs del Pi is preparing to unveil a modern, safe, and greener access to Albir, consolidating a mobility model designed for residents, visitors, and the growing tourist demand of the Marina Baixa.