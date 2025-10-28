Calpe removes palm trees from Ejércitos Españoles Avenue due to risk of falling The specimens showed damage to the trunk, narrowings or cavities as well as inclinations

Calpe Town Hall has removed a dozen date palm specimens from Ejércitos Españoles Avenue due to the risk of falling. These specimens exhibited trunk damage, narrowings, cavities, and significant inclinations. The previous contractor responsible for the maintenance of palm species had already issued a report warning of their poor condition.

Given these circumstances, which could lead to the palm trees falling due to wind, as happened with several specimens in 2024, the Calpe council took advantage of the bike lane renovation works to remove them.

Therefore, taking advantage of the bike lane renovation works, the municipal Department of Environment deemed it appropriate to replace these 12 palm trees with mulberry specimens for safety reasons, as well as to create shaded areas on this avenue.

Meanwhile, municipal gardening brigades recently carried out pruning work on a group of palm trees located at the intersection of La Niña Street and Ejércitos Españoles Avenue, as their crowns were colliding with a high-voltage line.

Iberdrola workers had to cut the electrical service so that the gardeners could work safely, after which the line was restored once the work was completed.