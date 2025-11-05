'Big Brother' Opens the Doors to Its New House: Bigger and More Technologically Advanced The reality show hosted by Jorge Javier Vázquez premieres its new location in Tres Cantos (Madrid), where the contestants will settle in.

With the excitement of facing a new beginning, Jorge Javier Vázquez shared his thoughts on the 20th edition of 'Big Brother', a format that, two decades after its inception, continues to evoke the same emotion among its team and loyal viewers. Telecinco will welcome the contestants this Thursday, starting at 9:45 PM, to the new house in the Madrid town of Tres Cantos. The reality show’s producers decided to leave their iconic home in Guadalix de la Sierra to build a more modern infrastructure, spanning 1,700 square meters, better suited to the needs of modern times.

During the program's presentation, Vázquez confessed that his enthusiasm has grown even more after learning about the details of the new house and the innovations that will mark this edition. "I'm getting even more eager to host the show," he assured. "Of course, I didn't know that I didn't know," he added with his characteristic humor.

With his usual candor, he admitted that he prefers not to know all the details before the show begins: "Whenever you ask me before the premiere, I always say I prefer not to know, because I risk slipping up when sharing information." However, the Catalan host revealed that he will start the edition presenting from the new 'Big Brother' location. "I don't know anything, I don't know anything, but I can say that I will be in the house. Luckily, it's closer to Mediaset, so we avoid the traffic nerves," he joked.

It's like hearing it for the first time

The broadcaster also spoke about the symbolic power that the 'Big Brother' theme song still holds, an element that, according to him, continues to provoke the same emotion as in the beginning. "Every time we hear the show's theme, all of us who have followed the format feel the same: it's as if we're hearing it for the first time," he said about the music accompanying the longest-running reality show on the small screen, which premiered 25 years ago as a "sociological experiment" led by Mercedes Milá.

For Jorge Javier, the most exciting aspect of this format is precisely its ability to generate anticipation and uncertainty: "What I love about the premiere is the expectation it generates in ourselves, because you never know what's going to happen, how it's going to go, or how the audience will respond. And that's what keeps you alive in this profession. The uncertainty, which sometimes kills you, is also a crucial part of the job."

Throughout his speech, the host wanted to highlight the work of the team that has been at the helm of the show for so many years. "We know that with number 20 we have to do something to keep surprising the audience, and I'm convinced they will achieve it," he noted. For Jorge Javier, a confessed fan of the show, this format is unique in the world. "'Big Brother' is a show that demands from you and gives you pure emotion in return. Each edition is different, each group of contestants is a world, and that unpredictability is what makes it so special. That's why we're still here, with the same enthusiasm as the first day," he explained.

The network also announced that the casting for 'GH 20' is open until the start of the first show and that, this time, it brings together participants aged 20 to 50 from all over Spain. Among them is Mamadou Sacko, a 22-year-old commercial administrator from Granollers (Barcelona), the first and only confirmed contestant of the edition so far and a representative of a new generation of the format.

Complete Revolution

Jaime Guerra, Director of Content Production at Mediaset España, highlighted the anticipation generated and the joint effort of the entire team to offer "a unique show, full of emotion and live life 24 hours a day." Meanwhile, Miguel Martín, General Director of the producer Zeppelin, revealed the details of the new house and the technological leap that defines this season. "This year we've gone all out. The change of location is not just a move: it's a new paradigm," he stated.

The new house also incorporates 90 cameras and technology developed with a European partner that introduces artificial intelligence tools in production control, providing greater speed and efficiency to workflows.

"We've taken a leap into the future. It's a complete revolution that will change the way television is made," Martín noted. The house, besides being monumental, aims to be warm and habitable. "We wanted it to be extremely cozy despite its size. There are bright corners, light patios, and spaces that invite you to stay. It's a house that makes you want to be there," he added. Among the announced novelties, a confessional in the living room separated by smart glass, an outdoor garden, and an indoor gym.

Guerra agreed that the project symbolizes the spirit of 'Big Brother': "A format that continues to grow, surprise, and excite twenty years later." Thus, Telecinco will fully engage with the new edition with the Thursday gala, to which 'GH. El Debate' with Ion Aramendi will be added. Additionally, the Mediaset Infinity platform will premiere the documentary 'The Move', where the construction process of the new house will be seen and explained.