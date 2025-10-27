Britney Spears' Family 'Terrified' She Might 'Lose Control'

Joaquina Dueñas Monday, 27 October 2025, 11:10 Comenta Share

Last weekend, Britney Spears decided to take a break by going out for dinner with friends after days of being besieged by accusations from her ex-husband and father of her children, Kevin Federline. In his book 'You Thought You Knew', he claims that the artist prioritised partying over her children and used drugs. The images taken during that night out have provoked a reaction from her family, who are 'terrified' at the possibility that the artist might 'lose control'.

The portal 'TMZ' published images of the outing to a Los Angeles restaurant where Britney appeared in a yellow blouse and a wide-brimmed black hat. The 'Toxic' singer enjoyed an evening where, according to witnesses, she was in good spirits, giving compliments to diners and taking photos with fans.

It was the first time Britney visited that venue, where she stayed for about an hour, ordering food and a round of drinks. The establishment expressed delight at her presence and is eager for her to return. After the evening, the singer left hand in hand with her assistant and got into her car to drive home.

It is precisely this journey that has concerned her family. The 'Daily Mail' reports that she was seen 'dangerously swerving' while driving back home. The published photographs show the artist's vehicle crossing solid lines, invading both the opposite lane and the shoulder several times.

'Everyone has always wanted the best for her, and right now she is showing that she is making poor decisions,' a source close to the family told the British newspaper. 'It's terrifying,' continued the same source, suggesting that there is 'a lot of talk about what to do, if anything should be done. How can we protect her from herself.'