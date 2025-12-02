A Brief Downpour Leaves a Rainbow Over Alicante The phenomenon surprised after a brief shower on Tuesday afternoon

The rainbow in Alicante this Tuesday, following a downpour.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 17:50 Comenta Share

A brief but intense rain surprised the city of Alicante on Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind a fully formed, vivid, and visible rainbow over the sea.

The phenomenon lasted only a few minutes, appearing between the clouds that covered Alicante since early afternoon.

Ampliar The rainbow in Alicante this Tuesday, following a downpour. AM

The downpour, which lasted only a short interval, was accompanied by a slight break in the clouds just as the sun began to set.

This combination of sun and suspended droplets created the perfect conditions for the rainbow to appear with great intensity.

The rainbow could be seen from areas such as the Explanada, the Santa Bárbara Castle, and the Alicante harbour.