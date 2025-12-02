Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The rainbow in Alicante this Tuesday, following a downpour. AM

A Brief Downpour Leaves a Rainbow Over Alicante

The phenomenon surprised after a brief shower on Tuesday afternoon

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 17:50

Comenta

A brief but intense rain surprised the city of Alicante on Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind a fully formed, vivid, and visible rainbow over the sea.

The phenomenon lasted only a few minutes, appearing between the clouds that covered Alicante since early afternoon.

The rainbow in Alicante this Tuesday, following a downpour. AM

The downpour, which lasted only a short interval, was accompanied by a slight break in the clouds just as the sun began to set.

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

This combination of sun and suspended droplets created the perfect conditions for the rainbow to appear with great intensity.

The rainbow could be seen from areas such as the Explanada, the Santa Bárbara Castle, and the Alicante harbour.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Muere un hombre ahogado en el puerto de Alicante
  2. 2 El socio del Real Madrid en el Bernabéu construirá en Alicante un complejo para conciertos y un nuevo estadio de fútbol
  3. 3 Nuevos food trucks, más casetas y hasta el Tren de la Navidad: así será la Feria más grande de la historia en este municipio de Alicante
  4. 4 La mejor cadena de pizzas de España está en Alicante
  5. 5 El centro de Alicante se prepara para afrontar dos días de cortes de luz
  6. 6 Mehdi Puch no jugará con el Hércules hasta enero
  7. 7 Retrasos en el TRAM de Alicante en plena hora punta por una incidencia ya resuelta
  8. 8 La ola de gripe tensiona los hospitales de Alicante: esperas, escasez de camas y el doble de ingresos diarios
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más importantes de Alicante este lunes 1 de diciembre
  10. 10 Alicante estrena su mayor hub de recarga eléctrica para coches: 14 puntos en pleno centro

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante A Brief Downpour Leaves a Rainbow Over Alicante

A Brief Downpour Leaves a Rainbow Over Alicante