KIA EV3: Breaking the Range Barrier

The KIA EV3 brings the cutting-edge innovation of the Korean brand's flagship, the EV9, to a broader audience than ever before, setting new standards in the compact electric SUV segment (EV).

The EV3 boasts a modern and bold exterior and an innovative and practical interior that maximises space, functionality, and comfort. If the great challenge of electric cars is range, the KIA EV3 overcomes it with its Long Range version, offering up to 600 km according to the WLTP cycle.

With this figure, the EV3 stands as one of the most capable models within the compact SUV segment, a distance more than sufficient to cover long journeys without needing to recharge halfway. Real range is the only effective remedy for users most hesitant about electric vehicles, although route planning is always recommended.

Beyond range, the EV3 excels in ride smoothness, quiet operation, and outstanding dynamics, facilitated by the low centre of gravity provided by the weight of the batteries located in the vehicle's floor, ensuring optimal weight distribution.

The second key factor for travel peace of mind is the ability to perform a quick charge. In the EV3, the system allows the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just thirty minutes at 11 kW of power. This is a reasonable stop to grab a coffee and continue the journey. Additionally, for units arriving next year, the charging power will be increased to 22 kW.

The KIA EV3 offers two battery options: the Standard 58.3 kWh and the Long Range 81.4 kWh. The Standard version offers 436 km of range, ideal for urban use and medium to short distances. However, the Long Range version, with its 605 km range, is unbeatable for those concerned about travel anxiety.

The electric motor develops 204 hp and allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in a range of 7.5 to 7.7 seconds. The average consumption easily falls below 15 kWh per 100 km, allowing for over five hundred kilometres on the road with ease. With disciplined driving, using the paddles for retention and maximising city recharging, it is easy to exceed 550 km travelled.

To achieve maximum driving enjoyment and allow the driver to forget about range anxiety, the KIA EV3 is equipped with all the technology from the Korean manufacturer.

Ampliar Technical Sheet: Engines: 204 hp electric Consumption: from 14.9 kWh/100 km Dimensions length/width/height (in meters): 4.30/1.85/1.56 Boot: 460 litres (+ 25 litres front) Price: from 32,149 euros

The vehicle's interior design optimises space, comfort, and accessibility, while advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates enhance the technological experience.

It includes Level 2 driving assistance, with features such as automatic lane change, intelligent cruise control, lane keeping, and a remote parking assistant that allows the car to be moved from outside using the remote control.

The range will be completed in 2026 with all-wheel-drive versions and GT trims, which will stand out for their sporty aesthetics and equipment. The EV3 is designed to enjoy electric driving without restrictions.