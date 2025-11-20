New Brabus 1400 R Signature Edition: The Luxurious and Exclusive KTM for the Select Few

Using the platform of the KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo 2025, the German brand renowned for transforming high-performance cars and motorcycles, Brabus, has crafted this exclusive 1400 R Signature Edition, defined by its distinctive "Black and Bold" design aesthetic, featuring a Widestar body, precision carbon fibre components, and Brabus' Midnight Veil colour.

This single-seater stands out at the front with a carbon fibre front fender and a LED headlight assembly with daytime running lights, as well as carbon fibre details along the custom Widestar side wings, carbon fuel tank fairing, and carbon keel.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art LC8 V-Twin 1350 cc engine, the Brabus 1400 R Signature Edition delivers 190 HP and 145 Nm of torque, and features a special exhaust with dual silencers. It boasts 17-inch Brabus Monoblock II EVO "Platinum Edition" three-spoke wheels. The upholstery combines leather and microfibre, showcasing the brand's embossed logos.

The bodywork features precision-designed carbon fibre fairing components using state-of-the-art pre-impregnation processes. Each individual component receives a striking high-gloss finish. Other exposed carbon fibre elements include the rear wheel cover, swingarm cover, and chain guard.

Ampliar New Brabus 1400 R Signature Edition ktm press

It features the latest technology in the Brembo Hypure four-piston monoblock brake caliper system. The front calipers grip 320 mm Wave brake discs, while the rear calipers use a dual-piston floating caliper combined with a 240 mm Wave disc.

It is equipped with a WP APEX Semi-Active Technology (SAT) front fork, with electronically controlled magnetic valves for variable damping, in combination with the adjustable WP APEX SAT rear shock absorber.

It also offers five specific riding modes: Sport, Street, Rain, Performance, and Track. The instrumentation is full-colour TFT and includes a start-up animation.

Each unit of the Brabus 1400 R Signature Edition comes with an exclusive range of additional accessories. These include a custom-made indoor cover to protect the motorcycle, as well as a display mat. A leather key cover is also included, along with a carbon fibre key box containing one of the 100 machined table emblems for display.

The retail price in Spain for the Brabus 1400 R Signature Edition is €57,299, and only 100 units will be manufactured worldwide.