Bottega Fuoriserie: The New Centre of Excellence for Alfa Romeo and Maserati

Bottega is an Italian word meaning "workshop" or "artisan studio." It is often used to evoke tradition and craftsmanship. Fuoriserie is the term Maserati uses for its bespoke customisation programme. "Fuoriserie" literally translates to "out of series" or "tailor-made," allowing customers to create unique vehicles with colour, material, and finish options that go beyond the standard catalogue.

Both words have been united by Maserati and Alfa Romeo to create BOTTEGAFUORISERIE, a project that simultaneously serves as a new automotive centre of excellence.

Under this fusion, Stellantis aims to offer the most iconic automotive interpretations of Italy, combining design, technology, and sportiness with timeless customised vehicles, historically accurate restorations, sensory experiences, innovative material research, and a centre focused on advancing the highest levels of performance.

BOTTEGAFUORISERIE was established under the patronage of the Altagamma Foundation. Based on the unique DNA of both brands, Maserati and Alfa Romeo, the initiative will focus on key thematic areas such as BOTTEGA, FUORISERIE, Corse, and La Storia (History as a vision).

For Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo and COO of Maserati, this launch "is more than the creation of a new initiative: it is the symbol of a new era for Alfa Romeo and Maserati. It represents our unwavering belief in the power of Italian creativity, engineering, and craftsmanship. I am proud to entrust this mission to Cristiano Fiorio; his exceptional work on projects like the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and our motorsport programmes has demonstrated not only technical mastery but also a deep emotional connection with the soul of our brands. This is the first milestone in a broader transformation that will define the future of both Alfa Romeo and Maserati."

During the presentation of this joint project, Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Maserati, highlighted that "it represents the meeting point between vision and reality. Here is where dreams will become reality, where the extraordinary becomes tangible. Guided by creativity and discipline, each project is the result of rigorous research and unwavering dedication. By combining the best of Italian design, engineering, and culture, BOTTEGAFUORISERIE embodies a unique approach to shaping the future, one in which we deeply believe."

Leading BOTTEGAFUORISERIE will be Cristiano Fiorio as General Director, who explained that "This is a place where the past, present, and future converge, where we celebrate our heritage while daring to imagine what comes next. I will draw on the incredible experiences gained through special projects and motorsports to guide this new journey. With a team of passionate and talented people, we will create vehicles that are not only technically exceptional but also emotionally unforgettable. Our mission is clear: to honour the legacy of Alfa Romeo and Maserati, and to write the next chapter of their history with boldness, beauty, and authenticity. Performance is an act of culture. Creating beauty is a form of art."

What it consists of

Thus, "BOTTEGA" is the centre of engineering excellence where customised cars of both brands are created, designed, developed, and built, bringing together the best designers, technicians, and engineers. The entire process takes place in Italy, within the Motor Valley, which encompasses the regions of Piedmont, Lombardy, and Emilia-Romagna.

This pillar is dedicated to limited edition and high-emotion projects like the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and the Maserati MCXtrema, representing the "sartorial" heart of the initiative.

The "Fuoriserie" programme offers an advanced customisation service, allowing customers to transform their mass-produced car into a unique model that expresses their personality. A dedicated design team explores new creative languages, integrating innovation while maintaining the aesthetic standards of the brands. This customisation process is offered through dealerships worldwide.

Meanwhile, "La Storia" focuses on preserving, restoring, and celebrating the historical heritage of Alfa Romeo and Maserati. This programme is dedicated to restoring and certifying vintage cars, and creating archives and museums to make their legacy tangible. It also focuses on revival projects of iconic models, combining their original essence with contemporary interpretations and sustainable technologies.

The "Experience Centres," such as the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese and the Umberto Panini Maserati Collection in Modena, are part of this initiative, which also safeguards heritage through Officine Classiche.

Finally, "Corse" transforms racing know-how into innovation. Motorsport is the epicentre of this work, where the spirit dedicated to performance drives the evolution of cars. This pillar uses cutting-edge technology and Italian engineering excellence to foster innovation in the supercar sector, developing solutions in powertrain, aerodynamics, and chassis design in close collaboration with the supply chain in Italy.

In essence, a new project brings together the excellence of Alfa Romeo and Maserati, to become "a bright light in the expanded Motor Valley" of Italy in its broadest sense, which includes Piedmont, Lombardy, and Emilia-Romagna, stretching from Modena to Turin and Arese (province of Milan).