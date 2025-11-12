Blood Donation Marathon This Weekend in Alicante The event will take place at the Provincial Palace, both morning and afternoon | 25 double tickets will be raffled for the January 24 concert of the San Vicente Symphony at the ADDA

This weekend, Alicante will once again host the most charitable marathon. On November 14 and 15, the Provincial Palace of Alicante will hold a two-day blood donation event; the first from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and the second from 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM and from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

As a token of gratitude, 25 double tickets for the ADDA will be raffled to attend the San Vicente Symphony concert on January 24. Additionally, all donors will receive a double ticket to visit the Archaeological Museum of Alicante (MARQ), while supplies last (limited to 250 units).

In the previous edition, 255 people participated, reaching a total of 6,393 donations across all marathon editions. To donate, you must be over 18 years old, weigh more than 50 kilograms, and be in good health. Additionally, you must bring an ID or identification document. It is recommended not to donate on an empty stomach and to drink plenty of fluids before and after donating.

The head of the CTCV Service, Mabel Ortiz de Salazar, emphasized the importance of maintaining consistency in donations: "Blood is an essential resource that cannot be manufactured. Thanks to the solidarity of the people of Alicante and the constant support of the Provincial Council, we manage to maintain stable reserves that ensure healthcare every day."

The President of the Alicante Provincial Council, Toni Pérez, has called for the generosity and sensitivity of the public to participate in this event, where plasma can also be donated. He reiterated the institution's commitment to the CTCV in its effort to "raise awareness in society about the importance of this altruistic and simple act that allows healthcare activities to continue every day, especially in the field of hospital emergencies, surgery, or the treatment of hematological diseases."

A fruitful collaboration

The Alicante Provincial Council has been collaborating with the Valencian Community Blood Transfusion Centre since 2003, providing spaces such as the MARQ or the Provincial Palace for donation campaigns.

Since 2017, exclusive sessions have also been organized for provincial employees, such as the one that will take place on Friday morning. To date, the employees of the Provincial Council have made a total of 713 donations.