Beware if you practice 'Icing' as it could cost you 200 euros

The electric car is no longer a passing trend; it is an expanding reality. In the first half of 2025 alone, over 115,000 electrified vehicles were registered in Spain, nearly 80% more than in the same period the previous year. This figure confirms that electric mobility is gaining momentum, although it still faces obstacles. One of these is known as icing.

The term originates from the acronym ICE (Internal Combustion Engine). It describes the practice of parking a petrol or diesel car in a space reserved for electric charging, blocking access for those who genuinely need to plug in their vehicle. These spaces are clearly marked with green paint and the R-308 sign, featuring a plug pictogram. However, it is not uncommon to see them occupied in shopping centres, service stations, or even on the street, a gesture that causes frustration and complicates the daily life of many electric vehicle drivers.

The public charging network is still growing more slowly than demand. This means that every free point is crucial. When an electric vehicle driver encounters a blocked space, they not only lose time but also slow down the transition towards more sustainable mobility, which is already gaining ground in Spain. The General Directorate of Traffic considers this practice a serious offence. Penalties for improperly occupying a charging space can range from 100 to 200 euros, a measure aimed at deterring and ensuring these spaces are always available for those who need them.

Icing is not an innocent oversight; it is a lack of respect towards those who depend on charging. Just as a space reserved for people with reduced mobility deserves absolute respect, electric charging zones are part of the road coexistence that we must protect. With a growing network, the proper use of these infrastructures is key to consolidating a sustainable and accessible mobility model.

The regulations exist and the penalties are clear, but in practice, confusing situations can arise: poorly visible signage, administrative errors, or even improperly processed fines. In such cases, it is always possible to review the file and, if applicable, file an appeal.

Having specialised advice helps resolve these doubts and avoid paying fines that are not warranted. Therefore, Pyramid Consulting advises reviewing each case in detail and, before paying, considering the option of appealing. A well-founded appeal can save the driver from unjust fines and ensure that the regulations are applied correctly.