Beware of Hybrid Cars: These are the Most Expensive Breakdowns

A. Noguerol Friday, 31 October 2025, 11:55 Comenta Share

Electric cars are leading sales charts in Spain, accounting for nearly 35% of the market share with 350,762 units sold so far this year, according to data from the Manufacturers Association ANFAC.

Hybrid vehicles combine combustion technology and electric systems, which adds specific high-cost breakdowns to the usual mechanical failures of a traditional car.

Víctor Pardo, head of electronic repair and electric vehicles at Norauto Spain, explains that "there are breakdowns that are especially feared among drivers, not due to their frequency, but because of their difficulty in repair and cost. Hybrid vehicles are not exempt and, therefore, also have a series of specific breakdowns... that should be avoided at all costs."

Among the specific breakdowns of hybrids that involve the most expensive repairs:

The high-voltage battery:

Problem: Its degradation directly reduces electric performance and range. Estimated Cost: Replacement is one of the most expensive expenses, potentially exceeding €6,000. Manufacturers usually offer a warranty of around eight years or 160,000 kilometers.

The current inverter and automatic gearbox:

Problem: They are essential for smooth transition between the thermal and electric motor. Being automatic gearboxes, their repair is inherently more costly. Estimated Cost: Repairs can reach up to €4,000.

The electrical system and wiring:

Problem: Failures in insulation or short circuits. Estimated Cost: It can range between €500 and €2,000, especially if key components need to be replaced.

The transfer case in 4x4:

Problem: In hybrids with four-wheel drive, breakdowns are often associated with poor maintenance, not replacing all four tires at the same time, or misuse of the drive mechanism. Symptoms include noises and vibrations. Estimated Cost: High, depending on the affected part.

The control units and sensors:

Problem: Any failure in these electronic components not only affects consumption and safety but is a fundamental element in diagnosing hybrid technology. Estimated Cost: Between €300 and €1,500.

The key to avoiding these expenses is preventive and specialized maintenance. Thus, it is essential to carry out an electronic check both when a warning light comes on and as a preventive measure. This practice allows electronic control of the vehicle's "health" and helps anticipate serious breakdowns.

Due to the complexity of hybrid technology, it is vital to take the vehicle to centers equipped with the necessary equipment and professionals with updated and constant training in this type of technology.