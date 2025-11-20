Beto Company: "We Will Be the Hercules of Zero Excuses, We Must Always Lead" The new white-and-blue coach urges the team to be brave and take the lead in matches: "I see overwhelming enthusiasm in the locker room."

The new Hercules coach, Beto Company, expressed an "overwhelming enthusiasm" during his presentation at the Rico Pérez. He is clear about the type of Hercules he wants and urges the team to be brave, take the lead, and always command in matches, regardless of the venue.

How have your first hours been at the helm of Hercules?

Firstly, I am grateful to be at this historic and enormous club. The first hours have been filled with hard work, but I also see a lot of enthusiasm in the locker room and an overwhelming energy. The willingness to work is extraordinary, and we are delighted with the atmosphere.

On Saturday, you debut against Betis with only four training sessions with the team. Have you had time to implement your ideas, or will it be a gradual process?

The process of creation is always more complex than destruction, but I told the players that we will be the team of zero excuses from now on. Not everything can go perfectly at first, it's impossible, neither here nor anywhere else, and we also understand that the competition waits for no one. It's also clear that establishing everything we want will be easier with victories.

What do you want to change, and what would you like to maintain from what you've seen so far?

The team has been reliable at home, and I want to continue that, making the opponent feel they can't earn points, both before and after the whistle. I have a way of understanding football, which is to go after things, take and assume certain risks, always be protagonists, always lead, and let the opponent know we will lead and attack every match.

Does this squad fit the system you want to implement?

The current squad is the best in the world, very capable... from the outside, we had the feeling that the squad has the level for important things, and from the inside, they have convinced us, we are fully committed to them.

What objectives have you set?

The number one objective is to win on Saturday, the second is to build an identity, and the third is to look upwards; I have no interest in looking downwards.

Do you think you can lead and be protagonists even in fields with less space than Rico Pérez?

Of course, we must adapt and continue to be protagonists. The fields can condition, but they are green football fields, with goals, and it's eleven against eleven. Away from Rico Pérez, I also want a Hercules that combines well and presses high.

What attracted you to the challenge proposed by Hercules?

The greatness of the club, it's impossible to say no to Hercules, it's an immense club. All challenges generate unease and force you to be better every day, it doesn't scare me, what I have is a passion and overwhelming enthusiasm, I am eager to step onto Rico Pérez on Saturday.

Will you be able to count on Nico Espinosa against Betis?

The sensations are excellent, he is training as one of the team and has been for three weeks, but we know where he comes from, and we will take it slow with him.

Forwards Fran Sol and Slavy have yet to score. Are you concerned? Have you spoken with them?

They are top forwards in the category, and I reaffirm this after seeing them train. I have told them so, and I have total confidence. The goals will come.

Torrecilla said he leaves a united family in the locker room...

I crossed paths with him yesterday, and he seemed like a charming and polite guy, he made a good impression on me in a very tough moment for him. I congratulated him because I have found a family in the locker room, and he has been in charge for two and a half years, I inherit a spectacular group.

The midfield is fundamental in your game plan. Do you have the type of midfielders you need?

Unai Ropero can help both inside and outside, Carlos Mangada should provide us with balance and a clean ball exit with his impressive left-footed strike... Aranda will be important in the interior zones... We know Ben Hamed very well from last year, and he has incredible physical deployment that should help us in the defensive phase and also to load the area and be close to rebounds... I am very happy with the squad I have.