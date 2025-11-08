The Best Routes for Motorhome Travel This Autumn

N. S. Saturday, 8 November 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

The autumn in Spain is adorned with warm tones, and the chestnut groves become the protagonists of landscapes that invite contemplation. Travelling across the country in a motorhome offers the opportunity to immerse oneself in these natural settings and participate in traditional festivals celebrating the chestnut harvest. For this reason, Yescapa shares several perfect routes to enjoy this season.

In Asturias, autumn is celebrated with the traditional Amagüestu, a festival where roasted chestnuts and new cider take centre stage. The villages of the Asturian Ancares offer routes that wind through centuries-old chestnut trees and mountains that turn red and gold. Travelling these secondary roads in a motorhome makes it easy to stop for hiking, visit small mills, or discover Romanesque churches hidden among the forests. In autumn, the Amagüestu is experienced in squares and parks, with folk music and local products inviting an extended stay.

In the region of El Bierzo, in León, autumn is celebrated with the Magostos, festivals that bring families and friends together around the fire, chestnuts, and new wine. The chestnut groves of the Ancares Valley and Galicia, such as those in the Serra do Courel, offer a spectacle of warm tones and trails that invite contemplation. On this route, you can discover rural villages where time seems to have stood still and try traditional recipes made with chestnuts, from soups to desserts.

In the Basque Country, chestnut groves are mainly found in areas like Gorbea and the interior valleys of Álava. Here, autumn blends with Basque gastronomy, renowned for its careful selection of local products. Motorhome routes allow exploration of lush forests, stops at farmhouses where artisanal cider is still produced, and participation in small local festivals centred around chestnuts. The experience combines nature, culture, and a delightful pause to taste typical regional dishes.

Catalonia celebrates the Castanyada, a tradition that combines roasted chestnuts, panellets, and muscatel. The Montseny Natural Park, declared a Biosphere Reserve, offers an exceptional journey among centuries-old chestnut trees and marked trails ideal for walking or cycling.

In Extremadura, the chestnut groves of the Sierra de Gata display a vibrant and less crowded autumn. Here, motorhome routes lead to villages with traditional architecture and markets where chestnuts and seasonal products fill the streets with aromas. The sierra offers hiking trails and spectacular viewpoints, combining nature and heritage.

And beyond these regions, Spain is dotted with chestnut groves waiting to be explored: the forests of the Genal Valley in Málaga, the chestnuts of Galicia in Ourense and Lugo, or the magical corners of the Aragonese Pyrenees. Each area has its own way of celebrating the chestnut harvest, from small rural magostos to local fairs with cultural and gastronomic activities.