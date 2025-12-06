The Best of Two Motorisation Technologies

Manu Cortés Saturday, 6 December 2025, 07:10 Comenta Share

BYD, a global leader in plug-in vehicles and electric batteries, launches the new ATTO 2 DM-i, a model offering segment-leading fuel efficiency thanks to its technology that combines a petrol engine with a plug-in hybrid battery system. The ATTO 2 DM-i measures 4.33 m in length, 1.83 m in width, and 1.67 m in height. The 2.62-metre wheelbase significantly increases cabin space. The ATTO 2 DM-i will be available for sale in early 2026, with prices starting from 18,190 euros for the ATTO 2 DM-i Active and from 20,190 euros for the ATTO 2 DM-i Boost, considering discounts, the MOVES III plan, and brand financing. The new model will feature a 6-year manufacturer warranty for the vehicle and 8 years of coverage for the propulsion system and battery.

The ATTO 2 DM-i features BYD's innovative plug-in hybrid propulsion system with Dual Mode technology, combining the advantages of an electric vehicle's driving experience in terms of quiet operation and immediate response, with a total combined range of up to 1,000 km. To achieve these performances, BYD utilises two electric motors capable of high-speed rotation, a Blade Battery, and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The system operates in two distinct modes: EV, where the wheels are driven solely by the electric motor; and HEV, where the same principle applies most of the time, with the petrol engine supplying charge to the battery and electric motor via an inverter, maintaining the driving response of an electric vehicle. When additional power is required, the HEV mode can switch from series to parallel, combining the potential of the petrol engine and the electric motor.

The result is a propulsion system that operates mostly as an electric vehicle, with a range of up to 90 kms in EV mode in the case of the higher capacity Blade Battery available for the ATTO 2 DM-i, and with the instant response of an electric vehicle even in HEV mode. Additionally, the intelligent control of the combined system allows for petrol consumption of just 1.8 litres/100 km and a range, with the battery fully charged and the petrol tank full, of up to 1,000 kms. There are two configurations available for the ATTO 2 DM-i. In the Active specification, the nominal capacity of the Blade Battery is 7.8 kWh and the system's maximum power is 122 kW (166 horsepower). This version has an electric range of 40 kms and a total combined range of 930 kms. The ATTO 2 DM-i Boost version increases the battery capacity to 18.0 kWh and the system's combined power to 156 kW (212 hp), allowing it to offer an electric range of up to 90 kms and a total combined range reaching 1,000 kms. It also features a more powerful AC charger, 6.6 kW, which allows the battery to be recharged from 15% to 100% in three hours. The ATTO 2 DM-i Boost can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.5 seconds, and both versions can reach a top speed of 180 km/h. Two trims are available for the new compact SUV from the Chinese brand BYD. The Active model comes standard with metallic paint, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, electrically adjustable side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, 8.8-inch (22.3 cm) digital instrumentation, a 12.8-inch (32.5 cm) touchscreen infotainment system, four USB Type-C charging ports, rear parking sensors with a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, V2L function, and a smart key that allows access via a smartphone. Meanwhile, the ATTO 2 DM-i Boost increases the alloy wheel size to 17 inches and adds front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, heated front seats with electric adjustment, a heated steering wheel, privacy rear windows, a panoramic roof with electric sunshade, and a wireless smartphone charging pad with 50 W charging power. Both versions feature six airbags and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems.

Inside, among the most notable elements of the ATTO 2 DM-i compared to its 100% electric "sibling" are the positioning of the gear selector lever on the steering column, an additional headrest for the third passenger in the rear seats, and a new design of the front seats with adjustable headrests. The infotainment system features BYD's latest software, which includes finger gesture control for climate settings and a significant improvement in voice control thanks to an "intelligent" assistant activated by the voice command "Hi BYD," offering great interaction with the latest in generative AI. Externally, the design changes compared to the fully electric version include a larger front grille, specific decorative elements, the removal of side grille details on the front bumper, and the change of emblems on the rear tailgate. The completely flat floor ensures that the rear seats are practical for family use, and the boot has a capacity of 425 litres, more than many vehicles in the C segment. This capacity can be increased to 1,335 litres when the rear seats are folded down.

Technical Specifications ATTO 2DM-i Active Engine Hybrid petrol-electric

Battery 7.8 kWh

Power 166 horsepower

Speed 180 km/h

0 to 100 9.1 seconds

Traction Front

DGT Label ZERO

Consumption 1.8 litres petrol

Length 4.33 m

Width 1.83 m

Height 1.67 m

Boot 425 litres

Price From 18,190 euros (with discounts)