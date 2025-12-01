Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Bertín Osborne, in an archive photograph. EP

Bertín Osborne and Gabriela Guillén to Sign Custody Agreement This Week

The businesswoman gave an interview on Friday filled with reproaches towards the singer

Joaquina Dueñas

Monday, 1 December 2025, 13:35

After the interview filled with reproaches that Gabriela Guillén gave to '¡De viernes!', it seems that Bertín Osborne and the mother of his youngest child will sign the agreement this week to regulate everything concerning the minor. A procedure that had been delayed until now due to the singer's negligence, as the Paraguayan hinted in her television appearance. Although initially the presenter conveyed that he was "upset" because he believed Gabriela was taking advantage of the situation for financial gain, Beatriz Jarrín confirmed on Sunday on the program 'Fiesta' that they will sign the agreement this week.

Gabriela accused Bertín of "lack of communication and interest." According to her, the singer has seen the child "three times and the last time was for the exclusive." "I have never asked him to change diapers or take him to school, but I have not received any call asking if he is okay, if he needs anything. That is what I complain about. That disinterest," she criticized. "He hasn't paid anything, there is absolutely no responsibility," she summarized firmly, while Bertín conveyed to the same program that "he was not fulfilling his financial obligations to his child because he is currently not financially well."

