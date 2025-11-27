Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Urgente Alicante advierte: los conciertos en Multiespacio Rabasa podrían no celebrarse
Image of Poniente parking in Benidorm TA

Benidorm Promotes a Large 'Solar Park' in Poniente Parking

The installation of 624 photovoltaic panels will transform the parking area into a clean energy producer for municipal facilities

Nicolás Van Looy

Benidorm

Thursday, 27 November 2025, 13:25

Comenta

Benidorm City Council's Local Government Board has approved the contract award for installing 624 photovoltaic panels on the roofs of the Poniente deterrent parking, located at the intersection of Puerto Rico and República Argentina avenues.

The selected company is Imesapi S.A., which will carry out the works for 412,137.42 euros, a figure well below the base bidding budget.

The intervention is part of the 2023 Tourist Sustainability Plan 'Green Benidorm', funded by the European Next Generation funds. The project had already been approved since June, and the deadline to complete the work is four months, according to the municipal schedule.

This new photovoltaic system will allow the implementation of a 303.3 kW power for shared self-consumption with surpluses. As detailed by Mayor Toni Pérez, the surplus energy will be fed back into the grid to supply municipal facilities located within a two-kilometre radius, making this parking a key infrastructure for local energy efficiency.

The panels will be installed on entirely new canopies and existing buildings. Together, they will generate around 462,840 kWh per year, which means an estimated reduction of 214.52 tonnes of CO₂ annually. "This project adds to those already executed in educational centres and municipal facilities, reaffirming Benidorm's strategy to advance towards self-consumption and efficiency," the mayor noted.

The design includes galvanised steel canopies, with pre-lacquered sheet metal roofs and a structure sized to withstand winds exceeding 130 km/h, an essential feature in open areas like Poniente.

The infrastructure will cover about 165 parking spaces, occupying an area close to 1,900 square metres. Despite the project's magnitude, the City Council has ensured that a percentage of the parking will remain operational throughout the work, guaranteeing the availability of spaces in this strategic point of the city.

The action corresponds to action number 4 of the PSTD 2023 and is financed through the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. In the awarding process, the economic offer —valued with up to 75 points— and the technical criteria —up to 25 points— determined the selection of the most advantageous proposal.

With the work already awarded, Benidorm continues to strengthen its strategy of becoming a benchmark for urban sustainability on the Costa Blanca, integrating photovoltaic installations in highly trafficked public spaces. The city's energy modernisation thus takes a new step, in a point of great public use and with a direct impact on reducing municipal electricity consumption.

