Benidorm and ONCE Launch Special Coupon for the 2025 Festes Majors Patronals

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 16:55

Benidorm Town Hall hosted the presentation of a special coupon by the National Organization of Spanish Blind People (ONCE) dedicated to the Festes Majors Patronals, which will take place from November 8 to 12. The event was held in the municipal Plenary Hall and was attended by Mayor Toni Pérez, ONCE's director in Alicante, Estela Medina, the director in Marina Baixa, Vicente Vázquez, and representatives from festive, social, and cultural entities of the city, including the queens of the 2025 Festes Majors Patronals, Paula Pascual Sánchez and Aitana Pérez Gutiérrez.

The coupon features an image of the Escenificación del Hallazgo de la Mare de Déu, declared a Festival of Regional Tourist Interest by the Valencian Community and recreated annually by the Cultural and Recreational Association La Barqueta on the sands of Poniente Beach. In total, five million coupons have been issued, which are now on sale, allowing thousands of people to discover and experience the city's patronal festivities.

Promotion and National Visibility

Mayor Toni Pérez highlighted the alliance between Benidorm and ONCE, which goes beyond usual collaboration, noting that "we are two entities that believe in accessibility, inclusion, and integration as fundamental objectives." He also emphasized the advertising impact of the coupon: "Five million advertising screens that will reach thousands of people across the country, promoting our city and its festivities."

Estela Medina, ONCE's provincial director, stated that "returning to Benidorm is always a pleasure," recalling the issuance of special coupons in May to mark the 700th anniversary of the city's founding. Medina added that the five million tickets will be distributed across 21,000 sales points throughout Spain, contributing to the dissemination of the Festes and promoting inclusion and employment for people with disabilities.

The mayor explained the historical significance of the coupon, highlighting that the festivity originated in March 1740, when a vessel appeared adrift off the coast of Benidorm. After burning the boat for fear of a possible epidemic, the inhabitants found an intact image of the Virgin of Suffrage, which they later consecrated as the city's patron saint. "This coupon represents a turning point in the history of our town and the soul of the city, expressed in the arrival of our patron saint, the Mare de Déu del Sofratge," emphasized Toni Pérez.

Vicente Vázquez, director of ONCE in Marina Baixa, emphasized that this initiative will "make Benidorm visible throughout Spain and also occupy a place in the hearts of the people of Benidorm, who will be able to keep a piece of history in their pocket."

The ONCE Daily Coupon will offer a prize of 500,000 euros for the full number and series, in addition to 49 prizes of 35,000 euros for the five digits of the winning number. There will also be 450 prizes of 250 euros for the first four digits, another 450 prizes for the last four, 9,000 prizes of 25 euros for the last or first three digits, 6 euros for the first or last two digits, and a refund of 2 euros for the first or last digit of the winning number.